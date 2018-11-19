COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Ohio State's offensive line is trending up at exactly the right time.

Last week against Maryland the Buckeyes rushed for their most yards since week one against Oregon State. A few key penalties arose from the group up front (false start on the goal line, offensive facemask in overtime and a few holding calls), but combine road paving for a 200-yard performance by sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins and allowing seven total pressures with one sack, you get why the unit graded out champions.

"It's not like me to be the Joe Positive guy, I'm usually the opposite. But we had almost 700 yards against a top 25 defense," coach Urban Meyer said. "Your tailback ran 37 times against a stout defense. Your offensive line played 105 plays and there's nothing more important than the 105th play with a backup left tackle."