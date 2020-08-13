BuckeyeGrove - Purdue's Jeff Brohm releases his path back to the field

There will be a lot of plans and ideas put together for what a “spring football” may look like as both the Big Ten and Pac-12 are focused on that route (if possible, this is not the year to predict anything) and other leagues might have to get on board if September football is undoable. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day came out during a media conference call on Wednesday and announced that his vision of “spring football” would start in January in order to spread seasons out between the delayed 2020 season and not interrupting what everyone hopes will be a more normal 2021 season. RELATED: Day sees January as the time to start spring ball On Thursday, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm released his own idea that would also see an early start to the season, but maybe not as early as Day’s idea. This idea also would limit what normally would be a 12-game fall season down to 10 games, still meaning that there would be 18 regular season games, excluding any conference championship or playoff games that would be added to the mix.

Just spoke to Purdue's Jeff Brohm about his plan for the spring. He stressed that he’s open to working with the Big Ten and doesn’t see this as a definitive plan. “The point in here is to prove that it can be done.” Limiting padded practices, contact and wear and tear are keys. pic.twitter.com/WEHUbWa7OF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 13, 2020

In Brohm’s plan, the “spring season” would run from February 27th through April 17th and the “fall season” would start October 2nd and run through December 11th. Games would run over the course of the next eight weeks with no bye weeks. There would be a two-week prep period for the post-season with one of two plans taking place depending on how many leagues are part of this system.

As for the schedule? Brohm had a couple of different ideas for that as well.

With this plan, a two-week training camp would start six weeks out from the start of games in mid-January where players would be going through a 16-hour week over the course of four days and that would be followed up by a second four-week camp that would start at the end of January and would have no more than two full-padded practices per week and two off days per week (mandatory). Also, in this plan is a recommendation that after the completion of the 2021 season, to not have a spring practice period in 2022, allowing a seven-month break from any physical contact in advance of training camp 2022.