BuckeyeGrove - Purdue prevails in 16-15 slugfest with Ohio State Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The month of April left a brisk, chilly feel in the air after Friday’s game, and as the Buckeyes and Boilermakers finished their series in sunny weather with a high near 80 degrees, their offenses lofted plenty of baseballs into the warmer May air. Ohio State (17-14) narrowly lost a 16-15 offensive onslaught against Purdue (11-20) after scoring three runs in its last two trips to the plate and stranding the tying run on third base with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. “The story is we just weren’t able to stop the bleeding on the defensive side of the ball,” head coach Greg Beals said. “We didn’t execute a few times and they bled a ball in here and there. They found holes on the ground off [freshman right-handed reliever] Trent Jones, who I thought executed pretty well, but they found the holes on him. I don’t know the answer to it, I have been in games like this before, and it’s just a momentum thing with the offenses on both sides. "Both offenses just had momentum and contagious hitting going on.” After the Buckeyes plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 12-8, Purdue junior right-handed reliever Eric Hildebrand held Ohio State scoreless over the sixth and seventh innings. While Hildebrand suppressed the Buckeyes offense, the Boilermakers took advantage and scored six runs to tie the ballgame, eventually scoring the go-ahead run on a senior first baseman Mason Gavre double that scored junior third baseman Ryan Howe, who reached on an error to begin the inning. Both ballclubs combined for 37 hits as each had at least 18. Every starter in Ohio State’s lineup had at least one hit and three had 3-hit games as junior third baseman Nick Erwin led the way by going 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Senior catcher Archer Brookman and junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo each were triples shy of respective cycles as the former went 3-for-5 with a 2-run home run and the latter 3-for-6 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored. “The conditions definitely played a factor today. It almost felt like any ball that was hit in the air had a chance to go out,” Brookman said. “I feel like there were a lot of home runs on each side today. We couldn’t pull out the victory, so it was tough.” SATURDAY'S RECAP: Brookman’s 2 HRs, Lonsway’s 8-innings guide Ohio State to 12-2 win

FRIDAY'S RECAP: Ohio State offense scores in six-straight frames, beats Purdue 11-3 Friday Junior right-hander Jack Neely took the hill for his ninth start of the season, and quickly got to adding on his season-strikeout total with five punch outs through just the first two innings. Purdue had fallen behind in that time, allowing a 3-run homer to redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl in a four-hit first inning. The Buckeyes tacked on two more in the second, taking advantage of a throwing error on sophomore right fielder Mitchell Okuley’s push bunt to third base that scored a run. A sacrifice fly off the bat of freshman center fielder Kade Kern brought Okuley in to score. After cruising through the first two innings despite allowing a baserunner in each, two pitches cost Neely four runs in the third. A leadoff walk to junior second baseman Evan Albrecht was followed with a flyout, then senior center fielder Skyler Hunter drove a hard-hit liner off the glove of Erwin at third base, and Dezenzo couldn’t come up with the ball quick enough to make a play. Purdue seniors right fielder Miles Simington and left fielder Ben Nisle connected on back-to-back home runs to deep center field, and the former’s big fly was a 3-run shot as the Boilermakers came within one run. Neely issued his second walk to begin the fourth inning as junior shortstop Justin Walker Jr. took four-straight balls after falling behind 0-1. Walker later stole second and scored on the game-tying single from Hunter. FEATURE: Working behind scenes, walk-off latest in Zach Dezenzo’s chase to be great Purdue’s comeback signaled the end of the day for Neely as Beals turned to senior lefty Griffan Smith to come out of the bullpen. Smith allowed each of the first four hitters he faced to reach base, walking a pair while senior catcher Zac Fascia connected on a go-ahead 2-run single. A wild pitch put Purdue ahead 8-5, scoring four runs for the second-straight inning. Ohio State got two runs back in the bottom half. Brookman, who reached in all five plate appearances with the first two home runs of his Buckeyes career Saturday, led off by pulling a single to left field. Erwin followed with a double to put the pair in scoring position, and Okuley drove in Brookman on a groundout. Dezenzo connected on his then-second hit of the game, a double into the left-center field gap to score Erwin. Smith rebounded well in the top half of the fifth, completing a 1-2-3 inning on 10 pitches to allow his offense a chance to chase after its 8-7 deficit. Sophomore second baseman Nate Karaffa led off the bottom half with a single, then scored two batters later when Brookman connected on a 2-run, go-ahead homer of which he knew left the ballpark as he took several steps before trotting down the basepaths. "I had started seeing the ball well," Brookman said. "I made a few adjustments here and there in my swing, and it just started to come together this weekend." The Buckeyes kept it going with a 2-run blast off the bat of Okuley and a solo shot from Dezenzo, taking a 12-8 lead into the sixth. Purdue’s pursuit to get back in the game began when Nisle and Fascia hit back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches in the top half of the inning, prompting graduate lefty Patrick Murphy to take over for Smith. Murphy finished the sixth on one pitch, but surrendered four runs on as many hits with one out in the seventh frame. Hunter hit the game-tying double, then Simington and Nisle each had RBI singles to give Purdue the lead, 14-12, heading into the seventh-inning stretch. ALSO: Riding hot bat, Ohio State’s Brent Todys ‘just competing’ behind the plate Two more Boilermakers runs scored in the eighth as an E5 and wild pitch extended the inning. Gavre tacked on an RBI double and sophomore designated hitter Mike Bolton Jr. singled home another run. Ohio State’s eighth-inning rally consisted of two runs scored on RBI groundouts from redshirt-senior catcher Brent Todys and Karaffa after the offense put runners on second and third with no outs. Junior right-hander TJ Brock entered in relief to end the eighth inning, and parlayed a bases-loaded double play to escape a jam and cap Purdue’s lead at 16-14. In the Buckeyes' last trip to the plate, Brookman began with a double to right field, then scored on Erwin’s single to the opposite field. A wild pitch and Okuley groundout put Erwin — the tying run — just 90 feet away with one out. However, Dezenzo grounded out to second base with the infield playing in, and Kern struck out swinging to end the game.

