WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.-- Many folks predicted Purdue to come out and give Ohio State a game at home in high winds Saturday night. Some even had it marked as a possible upset.

Few expected the Boilermakers (3-4, 3-1 Big Ten) to come out and handle the No. 2 Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1) in 49-20 fashion.

"I don't really have any explanation [for what happened]," junior safety Jordan Fuller said. "I don't think it's anything you can really describe. It's just a feeling you never want to experience."

The Buckeyes looked downright undisciplined on Saturday. Ten penalties for 86 yards. Multiple big plays by Purdue. No containment of Purdue freshman receiver Rondale Moore, who had 12 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

A total of six points in five redzone trips.

"The glaring shortcomings that we have were exposed," coach Urban Meyer said. "Number one off the top of my head is redzone offense."

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins looked like the only man that came to play, finishing with 470 yards, an Ohio State record, and two scores through the air.

Purdue came out its second drive and took the ball 98 yards in 15 plays, draining over seven minutes off the clock. All 98 yards came through the air, 38 by Moore.

After a kickoff return break down placing the ball at the 45-yard-line, Purdue registered 30 yards in penalties and soon Ohio State got into a goal-to-go situation. Then the drive stalled on a pair of nowhere runs and a field goal made the score 7-3.



The Buckeyes were given a scoring chance on their second drive of the second quarter. A holding penalty by junior center Michael Jordan backed them up and a punt was forced.

Next drive, starting from their own two, Ohio State drove the length of the field. Haskins converted three third downs through the air and they drove into the redzone. Redshirt freshman kicker Blake Haubeil trotted out a second time... and missed a 33-yard field goal.

Purdue capitalized on the momentum with a 37-yard strike to get into the redzone themselves, faked a field goal to get inside the ten, and flicked the ball to Moore for a nine-yard touchdown. At halftime the Boilermakers led 14-3.

Another redzone difficulty opened the second half for Ohio State. The Buckeyes drove 65 yards to get first-and-goal on the Boilermaker 10, but stalled with three yards on three pass plays. 14-6 Purdue at the 12:25 mark of the third quarter.

The silver bullets forced a Purdue punt at midfield the next drive. Problem is redshirt junior defensive tackle Davon Hamilton roughed the kicker and gave the Boilermakers a first down. A few plays later they were celebrating another touchdown, the score 21-6.

Ohio State once again drove to the redzone. This time they went for it fourth-and-goal. They failed.