WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- What momentum Ohio State gained from its win over No. 22 Iowa didn't last long.

No. 14 Purdue (22-7, 15-3 Big Ten) obliterated Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) by an 86-51 final tally Saturday afternoon.

The Boilermakers led by 36 points at one time, going on runs of 11-0, 13-1 and 8-0 during the contest. Clearly, they brought their best for senior day.

Junior Purdue guard Carsen Edwards blew away all scorers with 25 points, the next highest in-game being Ohio State freshman forward Jaedon LeDee with 16. Nobody else finished in double figures for Ohio State.

There's issues for the Buckeyes without sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson on the floor.

Purdue took awhile to get going in the game. Over four minutes in, both teams were tied at four. Then senior guard Ryan Cline hit a three-pointer that seemed to ignite everything.

Forwards Grady Eifert and Evan Boudreaux knocked home triples of their own, commencing what finished as an 8-for-13 first half behind the arc for the Boilermakers. They finished the game 11-for-21.

Ohio State, meanwhile, shot 11% from downtown and 33% from the field, fresh off shooting 38% and 62% respectively against the Hawkeyes.

It became clear that Wesson's presence was missed Saturday, and not only on the interior.

Wesson, because of his size, tends to draw double teams that leave open shooters on the perimeter. Freshman forward Justin Ahrens took advantage of this fact six times for threes in the Iowa game.

Speaking of Ahrens, without Wesson he ended with zero points without Wesson on the floor.

Purdue never looked back after taking that initial advantage. Edwards started heating up, scoring 15 of 17 Purdue points during a five-minute first-half stretch.

By halftime the Boilermakers led 48-20, the most points Ohio State allowed in a first half this year.

Ohio State never returned to within 20 points.

For the Buckeyes, this loss drops them to a tie with Minnesota for seventh in the Big Ten. A lot is required to remove them from a first-round tournament bye, including losses in their last two games.

They remain squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble, grabbing another win or two could certainly move them into the right position to capture a berth.

Wesson can't return from suspension soon enough.