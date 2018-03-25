As a four-star safety out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Pryor, in limited playing time as a freshman, made an impact. He recorded 13 tackles, including his first collegiate sack, and had two pass deflections.

With one safety spot sealed up, calling Jordan Fuller an established starter in this program, Grinch has one more safety spot to fill before the start of the 2018 season, calling that position right now a wide-open race. Going into only his second year, Isaiah Pryor is viewing that as an opportunity.

“I had the opportunity to coach in the SEC, I had the opportunity to coach in the Pac-12 and the elite programs don’t just have speed, they have big speed,” Grinch said. “At a place like Ohio State, we have big speed backed up by big speed.”

As he prepares to begin his first season at Ohio State, Grinch has already seen the difference in his own position room.

COLUMBUS, Ohio- Co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Alex Grinch can already tell that he is at a new football program. When he talks about what he describes as a big program, the former Washington State defensive coordinator brings up the concept of big speed, seeing there is a different level of talent in terms of the personnel.

Now, with the loss of Damon Webb, Pryor is viewed by many as one of the frontrunners for that starting spot next to Fuller in 2018. As only a second-year at Ohio State, a starting spot brings much more than just an expectation to perform on the field.

“It’s a lot of responsibility, you know, to make sure I am a leader to my team and doing my job on and off the field, being a good role model,” Pryor said.

For the safeties position coach, Pryor stands out because of what he can do on the football field. Describing him as long and fast, Grinch said the second-year has a good base knowledge of the defense that is noticeable when he gets into the game. That is an area of Pryor’s game that he has been working to improve during the offseason, saying it is better to know the whole defense, figuring out what other positions are doing to make sure he is doing his job correctly.

For Pryor, this is one of the necessary steps for him to step up and get to that starting level.

“I feel like this is the time to really perfect our craft and stuff like that, really trying to work hard. I mean it’s a competition every day,” Pryor said. “So, at the end of the day, it’s just trying to make sure that I’m ready to go onto the field when my number is called.”

However, Grinch knows that Pryor is book-smart. He knows that his second-year safety knows what to do in his position and why it is important. Instead of just knowing that, Grinch said Pryor’s next step is being confident in knowing and being able to show it on the field.

“Like a lot of young guys, I think the next thing is for him to cut it loose, you know and have the confidence that he knows it,” Grinch said. “Sometimes with young guys they maybe know it more than they think they do. They are so used to being a step behind mentally that it affects them physically and one of the transitions they have to make is not just knowing it in the meeting room, but have confidence that you know it when the pads come on and things are happening fast.”

With one spot filled at safety, the other position will likely be field by a player without much in-game experience. Grinch said that Pryor is one of the main players getting an opportunity to show why he deserves that spot when games begin in September.

“Isaiah is getting a lot of work with the ones and he’s got to make sure he takes advantage of those reps,” Grinch said. “The message to him is if you want to stay there, you have to perform at a certain level. It’s a privilege to be a one. You earn that.”