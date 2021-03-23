BuckeyeGrove - Pryor & Henderson talk friendship, RB battle: 'We compete in everything'

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– They may be the two newest faces in Tony Alford’s Ohio State running back room, but true freshmen Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson are already generating plenty of buzz as the two most highly touted prospects in the position group at this stage in their respective careers. Two top 80 overall recruits in the 2021 class, the pair adds to an already crowded room with six scholarship running backs in total. But Pryor and Henderson, who are roommates at Ohio State, are running toward that competition, and especially as it pertains to each other. “Every day, lowkey we compete in everything,” Pryor said Tuesday. “If Tre cooks something, maybe I’ll cook something, see what tastes better. But on the field as well we’re pushing each other. But that’s not just us, that’s all the guys in the room, striving to be as great as we can be and fighting for a spot to play.” The pair will draw plenty of comparisons throughout their Ohio State tenure due to their close relationship, similar recruiting status and the fact that they entered the program at the same time, but there are certainly differences in their style of play. While Henderson, the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia, said he looked forward to taking his first hit in Wednesday’s padded practice, Pryor, the No. 2 all-purpose back in the class, said he’ll be looking to avoid contact en route to the end zone.

“First day of spring ball was fast, so I feel like I made that adjustment well. But regarding Wednesday, whatever happens happens,” Pryor said. “I know I’m gonna go hard and do what I do, which is not try to get hit. But if it happens, oh well, we’re gonna keep pushing.” At 5-foot-10, 197 pounds –– 13 pounds lighter than Henderson –– Pryor projects as the shiftier threat on the outside, and particularly when it comes to his pass-catching ability. Pryor said his goal on every touch is to take the ball to the house. RELATED: Buckeyes release spring 2021 roster

Neither player got on the field for their senior seasons of high school football, but if Henderson is getting impatient to feel some contact again, Alford knows his freshman might not be as excited about what’s coming his way after the fact. “Don’t worry buddy, it’s coming,” Alford said with a laugh. “It’ll be upon you here soon.”