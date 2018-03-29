The talent continues to flow out of Pickerington (Ohio). The Columbus suburb is producing a staggering amount of athletic talent these days. Pickerington North sent defensive lineman Alex Williams Ohio State's way in the 2018 class and the Buckeyes have their eye on a few underclassmen at North, including class of 2020 wide receiver Chris Scott.

Scott was over at Ohio State on Wednesday to check out spring practice.

"The visit altogether was great," said Scott. "I really enjoyed myself and it was just great being there but if I had to point out one thing I liked about (the visit), it was the intensity of the practice. They were up-tempo the whole time and going hard through the whole practice."

Scott was able to chat with several members of the offensive staff at Ohio State during his time on campus as the Buckeyes let him know they will be watching him.

"I did get a chance to talk to some of the coaches and in specific some of my position coaches there and they just gave me advice about football stuff and just gave me tips on how to get better," he explained. "They also told me they want me to get back up there more."

It's still very early for the class of 2020 but Scott is beginning to establish himself as one of the state's best prospects in the class. Being recruited by Ohio State is not something he takes lightly.

"It means a lot just right now to get recruited by them and to have the opportunity to go to practices and go on visits there," he continued. "But it would really mean a lot to me if I am able to receive a scholarship from Ohio State. The Buckeyes being a top program in the country and also being the main team here in Ohio, it would just mean a lot to me. They were always my team growing up and I know some of the players who play for them now and some who have played for them in the past and it would really mean a lot to me."

Visits to Cincinnati, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh are all on deck for Scott who is reporting interest from those schools as well as several other Power Five and MAC programs in recent months.

This will be a big summer for the tall, athletic receiver as he plans to hit the college camp circuit hard, which could certainly result in the flood gates opening with offers.

"I plan on going to a lot of camps this summer," he explained. "Michigan State, Ohio State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Kentucky are some of the ones I definitely plan on camping at and there are a lot more schools as well as other camps I’ve been invited to."



