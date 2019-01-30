The Buckeyes have been busy getting a head start on the 2021 recruiting class in recent weeks, which has included several new offers. In late December, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco wide receiver Beaux Collins was one of those new offers and the 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect followed up that offer with an unofficial visit to Columbus this past weekend.

"The visit was great," Collins told BuckeyeGrove.com this week. "The corridor in the Woody Hayes center was amazing and the locker room set up was amazing."

Collins, who has a sister that attends Oberlin College in Ohio, got a chance to connect with most of the coaching staff on his visit as he continues to develop relationships with an early contender.

"I talked to coach Hartline, coach Day, and coach Yurcich," he recalled. "We just talked about my future and that they’ll make sure I get to the NFL or get the job that I want based off of the resources they have."

The Real Life Wednesday's program was once again a hit with another recruit who already sees the value in life outside of football. The visit has Collins excited about the possibilities in Columbus.

"I love the potential bond that i will have with coach Hartline," Collins stated. "I love the legacy of the school and the Real Life Wednesdays they have for the team. There’s also a genuine feeling I got from all the coaches I met."

Collins was a rare sophomore contributor at powerhouse St. John Bosco and will see an expanded role this upcoming season as a junior. His size separates him from a lot of the other receivers in his class and he's working on rounding out the rest of his game.

"I would describe myself as a long, rangy receiver," he said. "I also have good route running. I'm currently working on my acceleration and overall speed."

In addition to Ohio State, Collins holds early offers from Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, and many others.



