COLUMBUS -- Ohio State didn't make it through training camp completely unscathed.

But the Buckeyes are one pending decision away from having their entire starting lineup cleared for action in the season opener.

Projected first-team wide receiver Julian Fleming will have his status evaluated leading up to kickoff against Notre Dame at the Horseshoe, but he's the only game-time uncertainty listed by the program on the availability report released on Saturday night.

After a physical, demanding month of August, Ohio State will barrel into September with about as close to full-speed roster as it could have hoped for in the high-profile showdown against the Irish.

"That's the balance that you try to find: How do make your team tougher and more physical and calloused and hard?" Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Thursday. "But then also you have to make sure they're healthy and ready to go in this first game. I think we struck that balance. We'll get that availability report out, but that balance has been good.

"When you see it, it's exciting to know that we're at full strength."

The Buckeyes won't ever be quite there this season with a couple season-ending injuries having already been confirmed for defensive hybrid Mitchell Melton and running back Evan Pryor.

Ohio State is also not likely to be pushing guys like wide receiver Kamryn Babb or cornerback Jordan Hancock into the rotation against Notre Dame, though both are technically listed as available by the program. Both Babb and Hancock have been dealing with minor, nagging leg injuries over the last couple weeks, and the expectation is that neither is likely to play in the opener.

Either way, they avoided an appearance on the availability report. And while Julian Fleming couldn't do the same, the Buckeyes did end up with a short list of players officially ruled out for one of the most anticipated openers in program history.