 BuckeyeGrove - Program records: The most and least likely to be broken in 2020
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 10:51:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Program records: The most and least likely to be broken in 2020

Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

Several Buckeyes found themselves in the program record books after the 2019 season, and while there’s no major record that’s certain to be broken this year –– especially with the virus threatening...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}