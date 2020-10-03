Despite hearing from Ohio State defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs last week, one Buckeye position battle that has flown under the radar is taking place at safety.

That might be because many have assumed junior Josh Proctor to be the heir apparent to long-time starter Jordan Fuller, but head coach Ryan Day said Friday it might not be as simple as that.

Enter redshirt sophomore Marcus Hooker, who could challenge Proctor for time or even play alongside him if the Buckeye defense moves back toward more two-safety looks in 2020.

“Both of those guys bring an interesting skillset, and they’re gonna be out there together a decent amount as well,” Day said. “We come up with packages where they both will be out there, and they should be.”

Each hailing from Ohio State’s class of 2018, Proctor was the more highly touted prospect of the pair, and saw more significant action for the Buckeyes last year while serving as Fuller’s primary backup.