Problems remain as No. 5 Ohio State narrowly survives Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ohio State did not dominate Nebraska. No one has, really.

The Cornhuskers’ six losses of the season have all been decided by a single score. Ohio State, in the middle of a hunt for the College Football Playoff, came in to Memorial Stadium with every intention of ending that streak, despite the talk of a team that was “better than its record” all week long.

But the Buckeyes had the same result as Oklahoma, Michigan State and Michigan had against Nebraska: it got close.

Nebraska had Ohio State in a one-score game at the beginning of the second quarter…

It was a Cornhuskers team that made Ohio State redshirt quarterback C.J. Stroud force throws to double-covered receivers, recording his first multi-interception game of the season. It was a Cornhuskers team that stopped Ohio State in the red zone, never really developing consistency in the run game.

It was a Cornhuskers team that feasted on the middle of Ohio State’s secondary just like Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford did, that made the Buckeyes’ struggles of missed tackles return.

It was a Nebraska team that lost to Ohio State, 26-17, Saturday afternoon, but, in doing so, showcased every flaw that the Buckeyes had and how it’s not just something that was a one-week issue.