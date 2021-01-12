BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: Super Wild Card Weekend

Playoff football has arrived. The NFL hosted Super Wild Card weekend with three games on both Saturday and Sunday featuring the first No. 7 seeds to compete in the postseason. While the No. 3 Buckeyes were unable to capture the National Championship against No. 1 Alabama on Monday, several professional Buckeyes have their eyes set on the Divisional Round en route to a potential Super Bowl. Here are several Buckeyes who stood out during Super Wild Card weekend.

Michael Thomas scores and ‘BIA’ stifles as Saints advance After missing the last three games of the season, wide receiver Michael Thomas returned from injured reserve as he dealt with an ankle issue. The fifth-year Saint played in his sixth-career playoff game against the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears. Thomas got New Orleans on the scoreboard on their second drive of the game with an 11-yard touchdown reception. He finished with five receptions and 73 yards, including a 38-yarder. In New Orleans’ secondary, safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive back Marshon Lattimore combined for five tackles to help hold Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to 199 yards. Chicago was held to just three points for nearly the duration of the game until tight end Jimmy Graham caught a 19-yard touchdown as time expired. Jenkins also recorded a quarterback hit while Lattimore had two passes-defended. The Saints will host the fifth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at 6:40 p.m. Ohio State note: Thomas caught 232 yards and two touchdowns across four games in his Buckeyes career that were either the Big Ten Championship game, College Football Playoff or a bowl game.

The Los Angeles Rams may have found a diamond in the rough with rookie safety Jordan Fuller. (USA Today)

Jordan Fuller tackles the Rams to the Divisional Round Tasked with a 4,000-yard passer in Russell Wilson, the Los Angeles Rams and rookie safety Jordan Fuller did enough to hold the former MVP down. Fuller tied for the team lead in tackles with seven as the sixth-seeded Rams defeated NFC West champion Seattle. Wilson threw for 174 yards against Los Angeles, which marked the second-lowest of his season. The sixth-round pick made the first tackle for the Rams as he brought down running back Chris Carson after a 2-yard run. Fuller also stopped Wilson on a 23-yard scramble as the Rams clung to a 30-20 lead with less than four minutes remaining. The Rams travel to No. 1 Green Bay for a 4:35 p.m. game on Saturday. Ohio State note: Fuller made 41 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games that were either the Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff or a bowl game in his Buckeyes career.

First playoff TD for the rook ‼️ @Jkdobbins22



📺: #BALvsTEN on ESPNpic.twitter.com/dDTE4XKs6k — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 10, 2021

J.K. Dobbins paces the Ravens to the next round After capping a historic rookie regular-season a week ago, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was given the most carries aside from quarterback Lamar Jackson against the fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans. Dobbins averaged 4.8 yards per-carry and totaled 43 yards on nine carries. He was handed the football on Baltimore's first play of the game and took it for three yards. The Buckeyes single-season rushing leader also scored his first playoff touchdown in the third quarter on a 4-yard run. Dobbins also converted two first-downs thereafter. The Ravens will travel to second-seeded Buffalo on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Ohio State note: Dobbins rushed for four touchdowns and 651 yards over six games that were either the Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff or a bowl game.

Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young finished this season with 7.5 sacks and 32 tackles. (USA Today)