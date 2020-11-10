BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 9

The Trade Deadline came and went in the NFL, and a Buckeye is present on the NFL's lone undefeated team serve as two of the bigger storylines of the last week. Dwayne Haskins Jr. remained with the Washington Football team, and Ted Ginn Jr. was released from the Chicago Bears. Week 9 brought the return of wide receiver Michael Thomas, who dealt with ankle and hamstring issues, to the New Orleans Saints. Thomas picked up 51 receiving yards on five catches, and was among four Ohio State receivers to lead their respective NFL teams in receiving yards. The other three will be highlighted below. Here are several Ohio State Buckeyes who impressed in Week 9.



Terry McLaurin With the Washington Football Team coming out of their bye week, so did breakout wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Since the last time the Football Team took the field, McLaurin was named a team captain. His leadership was evident following the end of his last game. McLaurin's first two catches went for first downs, and following a third catch for no gain, his fourth reception was big. With 10:24 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Alex Smith threw over the middle and connected with McLaurin at the left side of the numbers around midfield. Despite getting wrapped up by safety Jabrill Peppers, McLaurin broke through the coverage and ran 68 yards to the end zone for his third touchdown of the season. McLaurin's 115 yards were eighth-most during Week 9 and led the Football Team, and his 692 total yards this season rank seventh in the league. Ohio State note: McLaurin has caught over 100 receiving yards in three games this season; he did so twice at Ohio State and both came in his final season with the Buckeyes in 2018.

Curtis Samuel Samuel caught fire back in Week 7, and he's only been getting hotter. Since the Carolina Panthers game against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, Samuel has accrued 225 total yards and four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving. Samuel's largest production came this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught all nine of his targets for 105 yards, leading the Panthers. Seven of the Panthers H-back's receptions were for seven yards or more, and Samuel's above touchdown score was credited as a 14-yard play. Samuel converted four first downs among his touches. Additionally, he rushed for 13 yards as he continued to prove his versatility and usefulness. Ohio State note: Samuel's longest scoring streak at Ohio State was a three-game stretch in 2016 against Nebraska, Maryland and Michigan State where he caught four touchdowns and rushed for two more.

Austin Mack Three weeks ago, the rookie wide receiver caught his first reception in the NFL against the Washington Football Team. This week, Mack led his team in receiving yards against the Washington Football Team. Mack made an impact right away on his first catch. On the second New York offensive drive, quarterback Daniel Jones connected on a 50-yard deep ball to Mack to kickstart the series. Mack had his first touchdown catch on his second catch of the game, but the play was called back two yards and so he was credited with an eight-yard play on third and four. Two more catches came Mack's way and both were credited for seven yards, with one going for another first down. Ohio State note: Mack caught 72 yards on Sunday; he caught at least that many just twice in his Ohio State career, with his career-high being 90 yards against Penn State in 2017.

Malik Harrison led the Baltimore Ravens in tackles with 11 on Sunday. (Scott Stuart)

Malik Harrison The Baltimore Ravens defense is among the NFL's top-10 defenses in terms of fewest points per game and yards per game with 17.8 and 324.9, respectively. Harrison has had the opportunity to learn and develop within a strong corps of linebackers such as L.J. Fort, Matthew Judon and Patrick Queen, and had a big game against the Indianapolis Colts. On the Colts' second drive of the game, Harrison stopped running back Jordan Wilkins on the first two plays for a gain of just four yards. The third-round draft pick was also active on special teams, earning a tackle on a Ravens kickoff following a scoop-and-score near the end of the first quarter. Harrison finished his highly-active game with a team-high 11 tackles, including six solos. Both of those statistics were career-highs. Ohio State note: Harrison is tied for the 14th-most tackles for loss in Buckeyes single-season history with 16.5, which came during the 2019 season.