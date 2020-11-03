BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 8

The calendar has flipped to November, and Ohio State football is running rampant on Saturdays and Sundays. The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers game on Thursday night set the tone for a rather impressive weekend from former Ohio State football players. Terry McLaurin and the Washington Football Team were on a bye this week, leaving a receiver whose had an incredible season to date off this week's list. Opportunity abound, here are several Buckeyes who stood out in Week 8.

During the first half, @Lastname_Baker recorded his 250th tackle of his career.



He's the first Dolphins player since LB Channing Crowder (2005-07) to total at least 250 tackles in the first three years of his career. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/4y2qdAxKpc — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020

Jerome Baker The list begins with a third-year linebacker making strides on a Miami Dolphins team that announced a quarterback change from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa. With change on the offense, the Dolphins were certainly glad to see stability from their defense. Baker collected a game-high 13 tackles, which mark a career second-best. With 4:51 left in the second quarter, Baker also applied pressure to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, forcing him to make a pass that was intercepted by defensive back Eric Rowe. Later in the game, Baker also recorded a pass defended against talented wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The breakup was subsequently followed with two more pass plays and a missed field goal by the Rams, keeping the Dolphins ahead 28-17. Of his 13 tackles, seven were on plays of four yards or less. Baker was critical in keeping plays from becoming consequential, ultimately helping Miami shock Los Angeles despite the difference in total yardage as the Rams totaled 471 yards and the Dolphins totaled 145. Ohio State note: In three seasons at Ohio State, Baker had four games with double-digit tackles. In three seasons in the NFL, Baker already has seven.

J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT — 113 yards rushing (on 15 carries).



Play speed. Inside power. Lateral jump-cut ability (see below). Easy scheme fit in the BAL run game.



This is a good tape for the rookie. @NFLMatchup #Ravens pic.twitter.com/IqS2gIMzx6 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) November 2, 2020

J.K. Dobbins An ankle injury forced Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II to be inactive in an AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, paving the way for Ohio State's first single-season 2,000-yard rusher to see more carries. Dobbins' second carry of the game came on a critical third-and-three play with 6:47 in the first quarter. He ran the ball to his right for 28 yards, helping get the Ravens into the red zone. Dobbins converted five first downs for Baltimore, and eight of his runs were for more than seven yards. The rookie running back rushed for over 100 yards for the first time in his career, finishing with 113 yards and catching eight more on one reception. Ohio State note: While at Ohio State, there were 16 games where Dobbins rushed for at least 100 yards while also having one or more receptions.

Malcolm Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore Two members of the New Orleans Saints secondary used what they learned from the 'Best in America' mentality instilled at Ohio State against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jenkins, who played safety at Ohio State from 2005-08, took his position for the Saints and collected a sack from the secondary. With 11:51 in the third quarter, the Bears were challenged with a third-and-nine play and Jenkins blew up the idea, taking quarterback Nick Foles to the ground for a loss of nine yards. With the score difference of just three points in New Orleans' favor, Jenkins also came up with two big tackles with less than a minute to go that held the Bears to just two yards total on those plays. Turning to Lattimore, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 draft snagged an interception with 8:41 left in the third quarter to keep the game tied at 13. Lattimore also made four tackles on plays that didn't extend for more than six yards. Jenkins and Lattimore were two of the Saints' top-three tacklers, combining for 16 tackles, three passes defended and two tackles for loss. Ohio State note: Jenkins' lone sack as a member of the Buckeyes came at Michigan State in 2008, and Lattimore totaled four interceptions during the 2016 season.

Tyquan Lewis has 3.5 sacks this season for the Indianapolis Colts. (Associated Press)

Tyquan Lewis The Indianapolis Colts defense ranks third in the NFL in yards-allowed per game with 293.4, and one of their defensive linemen is beginning to show shines of becoming a mainstay. Drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft, Tyquan Lewis has dealt with an ankle injury in the past that has caused him to miss games and see limited snaps when he has played. The Detroit Lions began the game on offense, and Lewis made his presence known by stopping Adrian Peterson on a rush that resulted in a one-yard gain. Lewis also forced an incomplete pass by quarterback Matthew Stafford on the very next play, tallying a pass defended. It wouldn't be the last time Stafford encountered Lewis. Early in the second quarter, Lewis brought down Stafford on a sack for a loss of four yards on a third and 10. Lewis showed up next with 5:46 to go in the fourth quarter, this time recording his second sack of the game for a loss of six. The two sacks are tied for most in Week 8, alongside just four other defenders. The snap count showed Lewis played in just 25 of them, which shows the impact he made in his limited opportunities. Ohio State note: Lewis recorded at least two sacks at Ohio State just twice in his four-year career, once in 2015 and the other in 2017.

Bridgewater flea flicker TD to Curtis Samuel 🤯



Samuel now has 2 TDs tonight.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/jAp2JeJ7ba — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2020