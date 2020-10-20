BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 6

It's the first game week of 2020 for the NFL and Big Ten football. First, however, the last weekend without that combination must be recapped. The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans played just the second ‘Tuesday Night Football’ game in the last 70 years last week. This week we got to watch two ‘Monday Night Football’ games as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals took down the Dallas Cowboys. The 2020 NFL season hasn't been too kind to Ohio State alum as injuries have riddled some, and this week Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was placed on the Reserve/Injured list with a left elbow injury. Let's focus on the Buckeyes who did compete in Week 7's slate of games:

Eight-year veteran John Simon collected his first sack of 2020 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sam Riche)

Defensive linemen lead the charge Hubbard is one of many defensive ends and linemen who developed at Ohio State and are now wrecking havoc at the professional level. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward enjoyed a game against the Cleveland Browns in which he finished with the contest's second-most tackles with eight. Six of those were solo tackles, and the 10-year veteran also recorded one for loss. Heyward made two tackles on third down or later. With 0:15 left in the second quarter, Heyward contributed to an incomplete pass from Baker Mayfield intended for Odell Beckham Jr., forcing a fourth and one. Then, with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter, Heyward and fellow lineman T.J. Watt stopped running back Kareem Hunt for a one-yard loss on fourth and one, forcing a turnover on downs. A fresh name to the standouts list is New England Patriots defensive end John Simon. The fourth-round pick in 2013 recorded his first sack of the season late in the second quarter as he took down quarterback Drew Lock for a loss of 13 yards. Simon also recorded four tackles, two of which were solos. Finally, another name worthy of notice is Indianapolis Colts third-year defensive end Tyquan Lewis. Lewis, who recorded at least seven sacks in three seasons as a Buckeye, recorded 0.5 sack against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a former teammate. It was the second game of the season for Lewis, and he proved he can live up to his second-round draft stock with a career-high five tackles, and they all came on plays in which the Bengals recorded no positive yardage. He also recorded two stuffs for three yards. Ohio State note: Heyward, Simon and Lewis combined for 59.5 sacks in their Ohio State careers.

Welcome to the NFL Austin Mack! pic.twitter.com/Dn8UsBi7Mz — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 18, 2020

Mack makes his debut In 2019, wide receiver Austin Mack caught a career-high 27 passes for 361 yards, and found the end zone three times. Mack recorded at least 24 catches in his final three years at Ohio State, and the New York Giants were pleased enough to sign him as an undrafted free agent. After not making the initial 53-man roster prior to the start of the season, Mack continued working with the practice squad. His patience paid off, and the Giants came calling last week and signed Mack off the practice squad on Tuesday. He would see his first action on an NFL field that week. The Giants played host to the Washington Football Team, and on the opening play of the second half, quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Mack to kickstart a drive that lasted over three minutes. Mack was also the target of a pass that came with 1:02 left in the third, and Football Team defensive back Kendall Fuller committed defensive pass interference that allowed the Giants a first and goal situation. Ohio State note: Mack is just one of four receivers (Corey Brown, Devin Smith and Parris Campbell) to have been a three-year starter at Buckeyes WR since 2008.

Mike Vrabel is outstanding



1. he rushes in 46 late (12th man on D)

2. 33 is WTF

3. penalty for 12men

4. Vrabel fakes upset & brings 46 off



WHY?



-penalty stops clock

-time > yds

-knows HOU will score



Result:



- w :04 left, TEN scores tying TD

- move saved 40 seconds & won game pic.twitter.com/wikWKtGuJD — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 19, 2020