BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 6

Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 6
It's the first game week of 2020 for the NFL and Big Ten football. First, however, the last weekend without that combination must be recapped.
The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans played just the second ‘Tuesday Night Football’ game in the last 70 years last week. This week we got to watch two ‘Monday Night Football’ games as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals took down the Dallas Cowboys.
The 2020 NFL season hasn't been too kind to Ohio State alum as injuries have riddled some, and this week Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was placed on the Reserve/Injured list with a left elbow injury.
Let's focus on the Buckeyes who did compete in Week 7's slate of games:
Defensive linemen lead the charge
Hubbard is one of many defensive ends and linemen who developed at Ohio State and are now wrecking havoc at the professional level.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward enjoyed a game against the Cleveland Browns in which he finished with the contest's second-most tackles with eight. Six of those were solo tackles, and the 10-year veteran also recorded one for loss.
Heyward made two tackles on third down or later. With 0:15 left in the second quarter, Heyward contributed to an incomplete pass from Baker Mayfield intended for Odell Beckham Jr., forcing a fourth and one.
Then, with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter, Heyward and fellow lineman T.J. Watt stopped running back Kareem Hunt for a one-yard loss on fourth and one, forcing a turnover on downs.
A fresh name to the standouts list is New England Patriots defensive end John Simon. The fourth-round pick in 2013 recorded his first sack of the season late in the second quarter as he took down quarterback Drew Lock for a loss of 13 yards.
Simon also recorded four tackles, two of which were solos.
Finally, another name worthy of notice is Indianapolis Colts third-year defensive end Tyquan Lewis. Lewis, who recorded at least seven sacks in three seasons as a Buckeye, recorded 0.5 sack against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a former teammate.
It was the second game of the season for Lewis, and he proved he can live up to his second-round draft stock with a career-high five tackles, and they all came on plays in which the Bengals recorded no positive yardage. He also recorded two stuffs for three yards.
Ohio State note: Heyward, Simon and Lewis combined for 59.5 sacks in their Ohio State careers.
Welcome to the NFL Austin Mack! pic.twitter.com/Dn8UsBi7Mz— Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 18, 2020
Mack makes his debut
In 2019, wide receiver Austin Mack caught a career-high 27 passes for 361 yards, and found the end zone three times.
Mack recorded at least 24 catches in his final three years at Ohio State, and the New York Giants were pleased enough to sign him as an undrafted free agent.
After not making the initial 53-man roster prior to the start of the season, Mack continued working with the practice squad.
His patience paid off, and the Giants came calling last week and signed Mack off the practice squad on Tuesday. He would see his first action on an NFL field that week.
The Giants played host to the Washington Football Team, and on the opening play of the second half, quarterback Daniel Jones connected with Mack to kickstart a drive that lasted over three minutes.
Mack was also the target of a pass that came with 1:02 left in the third, and Football Team defensive back Kendall Fuller committed defensive pass interference that allowed the Giants a first and goal situation.
Ohio State note: Mack is just one of four receivers (Corey Brown, Devin Smith and Parris Campbell) to have been a three-year starter at Buckeyes WR since 2008.
Mike Vrabel is outstanding— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 19, 2020
1. he rushes in 46 late (12th man on D)
2. 33 is WTF
3. penalty for 12men
4. Vrabel fakes upset & brings 46 off
WHY?
-penalty stops clock
-time > yds
-knows HOU will score
Result:
- w :04 left, TEN scores tying TD
- move saved 40 seconds & won game pic.twitter.com/wikWKtGuJD
Mike Vrabel remains undefeated
The first former Ohio State player to become an NFL head coach is standing tall among the rest of the league - and no, it's not because he made a sack.
The Tennessee Titans hired Vrabel in Jan. 2018, and has since led the team to back-to-back 9-7 seasons, including a run in the 2019 playoffs that left the Titans just one win from appearing in their first Super Bowl since 1999.
The Titans were giving their closest test yet this season, aside from a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the team to reschedule it's matchup with the Steelers during Week 4.
The Houston Texans entered Sunday's game as a 1-4 team, and had not won either of their two games on the road. The Titans, however, held a perfect record both overall and at home.
Tennessee got out to a 14-0 start, and went into halftime up 21-10. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back David Johnson gave Houston the lead entering the fourth quarter, and the two teams went back and forth - with the Titans even facing a 36-29 deficit - until the game was sent to overtime.
What happened with 3:27 to go likely saved Tennessee the game, thanks to clever thinking on the part of Vrabel.
Vrabel was shown instructing defensive back Joshua Kalu to take the field, but 12 defenders would've forced a penalty. The clock stopped upon the officials throwing the flag, and the Texans ultimately were given a first down and scored a touchdown.
The Titans benefitted from the clock stoppage, and tied the game with 0:04 left in the game. Running back Derrick Henry ran in the game-winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime, sealing Tennessee's victory that likely resulted from Vrabel's management of the clock.
Could we see more of these 12-men on the field penalties in the future?
Vrabel's Titans are just one of three teams who remain undefeated following the first five weeks of football, accompanied by the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ohio State note: Ohio State won the first eight games in three of Vrabel's four years as a Buckeye (1993, 1995-96).