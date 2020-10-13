BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 5

After a nearly seamless run through September, NFL games in October have seen an increased amount of impact due to players testing positive for COVID-19. In Week 4, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs had their Sunday game pushed to Monday after quarterback Cam Newton received a positive diagnosis. The Denver Broncos and Patriots matchup in Week 5 was rescheduled for Week 6 after a fourth positive test came from New England, and the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans are currently set for a Tuesday Night Football game. Here are several Buckeyes who caught headlines during Week 5:

Ezekiel Elliott Entering Week 5, Elliott was averaging about 3.8 yards per carry. He had 273 rushing yards through four games, which were his lowest through the first four games of his five seasons in the NFL, with 277 in 2017 being the next closest. The 1-3 Dallas Cowboys faced an 0-4 New York Giants team with a defense that ranked in the bottom half of league scoring. Zeke hadn't ran for over 54 yards since Week 2, but that narrative would change. Elliott was handed the ball 19 times over the course of Sunday's 37-34 contest, amassing 91 rush yards that stand as the fifth-most among rushers this week. The Cowboys were down 17-3 entering the second quarter, and handed the ball off to Elliott nine times on their first offensive drive in said quarter. Elliott capped the 14-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown. With 5:03 remaining the the third quarter, Elliott took the handoff from Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton 12 yards to the end zone and helped put the Cowboys ahead 31-23. Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, so it remains to be seen how often Elliott will be relied upon with Dalton as Dallas' likely starter going forward.

Jerome Baker and Marshon Lattimore's defense contribute to wins The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints both likely felt challenged at some point in winning their Week 5 games. Buckeyes on their defenses helped put the W in their directions. Baker, a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, muscled his way to the game's first tackle. The Dolphins defense held the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers to just seven points at halftime. With 2:07 left in the third quarter, Baker sacked quarterback C.J. Beathard for a loss of nine yards and tackled running back Jerick McKinnon on the next play, forcing the 49ers to opt for a field goal. Baker, a third-year Dolphin, lit up the box score with his output at linebacker. He led the Dolphins with eight tackles in addition to a sack, tackle for loss and two QB hits to defeat the 49ers, 43-17. Turning the attention to Lattimore, the 2016 All-Big Ten First Team selection returned to the field after a hamstring injury kept him out of action last week. Despite the Saints' early 20-3 deficit to the Los Angeles Chargers, they went on a 27-7 run keyed by defensive stoppages and overtime strength from Lattimore. Chargers kicker Michael Badgley missed a game-winning field goal as regulation ended, and the Saints knocked down their attempt on the first drive of overtime. A roughing-the-passer penalty started the Chargers overtime drive, but they gained just four yards on the next two plays for a fourth-and-six situation. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw to wide receiver Mike Williams in the middle of the field, but Lattimore clamped around Williams and pulled him backwards, away from crossing the first-down marker to end the game.

Chase Young The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and Ohio State's single-season sacks record holder returned to the gridiron in Week 5 following a groin injury suffered in the season's third week. The Washington Football Team defense was on the field more often than not, as the Rams had a time of possession difference of more than 10 minutes (35:35 versus 24:25). Young recorded two tackles and both of which were solos. As the first quarter neared its end, Rams running back Darrell Henderson attempted a rush but was brought back by Young on a tackle for a loss of a yard. It put the Rams in a third and 10 situation, but a defensive pass interference allowed the Los Angeles drive to continue.