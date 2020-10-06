BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 4

Football season is fully underway now that the calendar has turned to October. Well, almost fully underway. Ohio State and the Big Ten have yet to begin their football seasons, but that will change in just over two weeks. For now, Buckeyes continue to perform at the game’s highest level in the NFL. Here are a few Buckeyes storylines following Week 4:

Buckeyes barrage in Baltimore We begin with a number of Buckeyes - a total of four - who played in the Washington Football Team and Baltimore Ravens contest. On offense, wide receiver Terry McLaurin continued his strong start to the season with 118 receiving yards on 10 catches. He continues to prove he’s his quarterback’s favorite target after 14 passes were thrown his way. McLaurin currently has the fifth-most receiving yards this season with 387. Speaking of quarterbacks, Dwayne Haskins put up his first-career 300+ passing yards game as he finished with 314 such yards, breaking his previous career-high of 261 set Dec. 15 last season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2018 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year also ran in his first touchdown score with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter. Haskins completed 32 passes - also a new high for his career - and found three receivers for more than 40 yards each. RELATED: BIA Ep. 50 - Clearing the field before the B1G starts Turning to the Ravens, running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 16 yards, including a 14-yard run on the game’s final drive. 2019 third-team All-American linebacker Malik Harrison also registered a solo tackle, bringing down Haskins after the quarterback ran for two yards on a fourth and one play just 2:40 into the start of the game. Ohio State note: In his 13th NFL game, Haskins threw over 300 passing yards for the first time. He had nine such games as a Buckeye, including a 499-yard performance in the 2018 Big Ten Championship game against No. 21 Northwestern, a program single-game record.

Denzel Ward A consensus All-American cornerback at Ohio State in 2017, Ward entered Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys coming off reaggravating a groin injury the previous week. Ward started the game and was fairly active throughout a game that featured Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throw for over 500 yards. Ward recorded four solo tackles and two passes defended, but his shining moment came as the game neared its finish. Dallas was down 41-14 and scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, racing back within three points. The Browns quickly extended their lead to 49-38 following an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown, but the Cowboys threatened to get closer as they got to Cleveland’s eight-yard line. With 1:42 remaining on first and goal, Prescott dropped back and threw midfield toward wide receiver Amari Cooper. Ward dove to his right and snagged the football, marking his sixth-career interception Ward’s pick helped seal the Browns’ victory, lifting them to their first 3-1 start since 2001. Ohio State note: Ward intercepted Prescott in the red zone of Sunday’s game; he also intercepted Wisconsin’s Alex Hornibrook within the Ohio State 20-yard line during the 2017 Big Ten Championship game.

Sam Hubbard played in 13 games in each of his three seasons at Ohio State. (USA Today Sports Images)

Vonn Bell and Sam Hubbard contribute to Cincinnati's first win In 2015, junior safety Vonn Bell and freshman defensive end Sam Hubbard shared the field at Ohio Stadium in all 13 Buckeyes games, including their 44-28 Fiesta Bowl victory over No. 8 Notre Dame. In 2020, the two are teammates once again in the same state they played collegiately. Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Cincinnati to contest Joe Burrow and the Bengals for the third meeting in four years between the teams. On Jacksonville's first drive of the second quarter, Bell earned a solo tackle by bringing down running back James Robinson after a 14-yard run. Bell also assisted two more tackles, both of which on Robinson runs. The Jaguars had entered Bengals territory, and Hubbard brought down Robinson after he entered the red zone. The drive ended in a field goal to put Jacksonville ahead 10-3, and the Bengals answered by scoring 30 points while the Jaguars picked up 15 more. Bell finished with five tackles, three of which were solos, and Hubbard ended with four tackles and three were also solos. Also during the game, Jaguars defensive lineman and former Buckeye DaVon Hamilton recorded five tackles, including a solo, and two QB hits. The Bengals won 33-25, and it marked their first October victory since Oct. 28, 2018 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ohio State note: Bell and Hubbard contributed largely to No. 1 Ohio State's 28-14 victory over Minnesota on Nov. 7, 2015: Bell recorded 10 tackles and an 16-yard pick-six; Hubbard recorded three tackles and a sack.

