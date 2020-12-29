BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 16

The finish line is in sight for the NFL's regular season, and the playoffs are on the horizon. Fans were treated to a full weekend slate of games, with Minnesota-New Orleans on Friday, three contests on Saturday, and the usual Sunday slate with Monday Night Football. Playoff implications are on the line both physically and virtually, with fantasy football championship weeks taking place. Seven NFL playoff spots remain up for grabs as the season will reach its end next week. Here are several Buckeyes who stood out in Week 16.

I cant do nothing but thank God... it’s all him! 💜 thank you @Ravens for believing in me! https://t.co/Xjv5oTIGZl — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) December 28, 2020

J.K. Dobbins The Baltimore Ravens rookie running back has enjoyed a pleasant first season in the NFL, and broke a franchise record at Jacksonville. As time dwindled down in the first half, Dobbins ran a two-yard touchdown into the end zone for his seventh rushing score of the season, breaking the Ravens' record for most rushing touchdowns by a rookie. Dobbins also had 11 carries for 77 yards, the second-most of his season so far. His longest run came on a 25-yard play late in the third quarter, and he converted two first downs before exiting on the very next play. Ohio State note: Dobbins rushed for at least seven touchdowns in each of his three seasons as a Buckeye, and had 26 games where he ran for at least 77 yards, with 13 coming in his final season in 2019.

Curtis Samuel The Carolina Panthers have been one of the NFL's most interesting teams in 2020, albeit taking a 5-10 record into the season's final week after defeating the Washington Football Team 20-13. The fourth-year H-back has contributed to the Panthers' enjoyable season, and totaled 158 yards against the Football Team on Sunday. Samuel led the Panthers in both rushing and receiving, and the latter figure in which he reached triple digits. The former All-American took seven carries for 52 yards on the ground. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater found Samuel on all five targets, and the receiver recorded 106 yards through the air. Both yardage totals for Samuel were career-highs. Ohio State note: Samuel had just one game as a Buckeye where he rushed for at least 52 yards and caught at least 106 (84 rushing yards and 177 receiving yards vs. Bowling Green State University in 2016).

Ezekiel Elliott had 11 missed tackles forced on runs in Week 16



Most in a game by anyone this season pic.twitter.com/Dm718gXbQw — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 28, 2020

Ezekiel Elliott The Dallas Cowboys' season has seen its share of highs and lows. As they will take a 6-9 record into the season's final week, there's still a possibility the NFC East could belong to the Cowboys. Elliott paved the way to a 37-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles behind a 105-yard rushing performance. It was Elliott's second such game of the season and 28th through his fifth season in his NFL career. The Buckeyes' 2015 team MVP also hauled in 34 yards through the air on four catches. Elliott had nine runs of at least five yards and converted five first-downs. Ohio State note: Elliott had four games as a Buckeye where he rushed for at least 100 yards and caught at least 30 more.

Corey Linsley is in his seventh season with the Green Bay Packers. (USA Today)

Corey Linsley Not often does an offensive lineman make the standout performances list, and while there are several former Ohio State O-linemen who also deserve shout outs, Linsley is due. The Green Bay Packers center has started 12 games this season and has keyed one of the NFL's best running games. The Packers are top-10 in rushing and average 4.8 yards per carry behind 1,000-yard rusher Aaron Jones and rookie A.J. Dillon, who was Green Bay's standout this week. Paving the way for 234 rushing yards was center Corey Linsley. The seventh-year Packer is the NFL's highest-ranked center, according to Pro Football Focus. Ohio State note: Linsley was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes in addition to being named a captain and first team All-Big Ten in 2013.

1 sack. 1 forced fumble. 1 fumble recovery. 💪@youngchase907 had the Rookie Performance of the Week! (by @verizon) pic.twitter.com/jhP9EaW8Gd — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 28, 2020

Ohio State shines in all units of defense A septenary of Buckeyes defenders recorded a rather leading amount of tackles and made their presences known in forcing some fumbles. Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan faced one another late on Saturday as both the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders jockeyed for playoff positioning. Ultimately, Baker and the Dolphins prevailed and eliminated the Raiders from playoff contention. Baker recorded 10 tackles to tie for the third-most among defenders in the NFL this week, and McMillan made nine tackles to tie for fourth-most. The Dolphins linebacker also recorded a sack to mark his third-consecutive game with such a play. Malcolm Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore share space in the New Orleans Saints secondary. Jenkins recorded seven tackles, forced a fumble and contributed for 0.5 sack against the Minnesota Vikings. Lattimore made six tackles to tie for seventh-most tackles in the league, helping hold the Vikings to 274 passing yards. The Cincinnati Bengals are also home to two Buckeyes in Vonn Bell and Sam Hubbard. Sticking with the secondary, Bell forced a fumble for the second-straight game and finished with the second-most tackles on the team with eight. Hubbard also forced a fumble and menaced with three quarterback hits in Sunday's win at the Houston Texans. One of four Buckeyes who earned Pro Bowl distinctions, Chase Young also joined the fumble-forcing barrage with one of his own. Prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers, Young was named a captain of the Football Team, joining Terry McLaurin as another Washington leader. The Football Team must defeat the Philadelphia Eagles next week in order to win the NFC East.