BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 15

The Buckeyes brought home some hardware this week. For the fourth-consecutive year, Ohio State won the Big Ten Championship, extending its record. No. 14 Northwestern held a 10-6 lead at halftime, but the Wildcats were shutout in the second half as the Buckeyes stormed back and scored 22 unanswered points. The NFL is trending closer and closer to its postseason as just three weeks remain. The top four teams based on winning percentage are the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are several Buckeyes who had standout performances in Week 15.

Four Buckeyes selected to the Pro Bowl Ohio State has had top players on Saturdays go on to do exceptional things on Sundays. The NFL announced on Monday the 2020 Pro Bowl selections, and among them were Joey Bosa, Cameron Heyward, Marshon Lattimore and Chase Young. The selection marks Bosa's third. He's got 7.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers in addition to 27 quarterback hits. Heyward was chosen for his fourth Pro Bowl. He's part of a menacing Pittsburgh Steelers defense and has three sacks. This year's Pro Bowl selection marks the third for Lattimore. He's got eight passes defended and 56 tackles. Young earned his first Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season. He's recorded 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles behind 38 tackles. Ohio State note: The Buckeyes have had 69 players named Pro Bowlers and made 186 Pro Bowl appearances.

J.K. Dobbins The Baltimore Ravens came away with a big win over the Cleveland Browns a week ago, and handed the football to their rookie running back against Jacksonville this week. Dobbins, who ran for 53 yards and a score against the Browns, led the Ravens in rushing against the Jaguars. The rookie was handed the football 14 times and capitalized with 64 rushing yards. Dobbins also caught a pass for 17 yards, the second-longest catch of his season. With 14:14 in the second quarter, Dobbins ran two yards into the end zone to extend the Ravens lead, and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Dobbins has now scored a touchdown in four-consecutive games, and his production will be needed as Baltimore is contending for a playoff spot in the AFC with a 9-5 record. Ohio State note: The longest streak of games with at least one touchdown was nine during Dobbins' Buckeyes career, and it spanned from Oct. 5, 2019 against Michigan State to the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson on Dec. 28, 2019.

Dwayne Haskins The return of Haskins began last week when he saw his first action in over two months as Alex Smith exited with a leg injury. This week, Haskins earned the nod from head coach Ron Rivera against the Seattle Seahawks. The Football Team entered halftime trailing 13-3, but outscored the Seahawks in the second half to drop a close 20-15 contest. Haskins threw a career-high 55 passes and completed 38, also a career-high. His 295 passing yards were the second-most of his season, and ninth-most among passers in Week 15. Wide receiver J.D. McKissic hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass from Haskins in mid-fourth quarter to make it a five-point game. Terry McLaurin caught seven of Haskins' passes to rekindle the Buckeyes connection. McLaurin hauled in 77 yards, including 30 of which that came on the longest completion of Haskins' game. Ohio State note: Haskins' Buckeyes career-high in passing attempts was 73, which came at Purdue in 2018, and his career-high in completions came in the same game with 49 as he threw 470 yards.

Carlos Hyde On the other side of the Seattle and Washington game was a former Buckeyes running back. Carlos Hyde has been relied upon by the Seahawks to step up in the absence of other ball carriers, and the seven-year veteran has done well. In Washington, Hyde ran just two times, but made the most of the second carry. Coming out of halftime, the Seahawks saw Chris Carson progress 25 yards on their first three plays. Quarterback Russell Wilson handed the ball to Hyde, who bobbed and weaved his way through the middle and ran 50 yards for a touchdown. Hyde had the second-highest yards per carry this week with 27.5, thanks to running for 55 yards on two carries. Hyde’s 50-yard run was the second-longest of Week 15. Ohio State note: Hyde once ran for 111 yards on eight carries as a Buckeye, coming on Nov. 2, 2013, at Purdue. His 13.9 yards per carry during that game stands as the highest in his Ohio State career.

Jerome Baker, Malcolm Jenkins, Raekwon McMillan and Marshon Lattimore A number of former Buckeyes defenders came through in big moments over the weekend. Leading tackler on the Miami Dolphins, linebacker Jerome Baker recorded eight tackles to help keep his team in the playoff hunt and eliminate the New England Patriots from postseason contention for the first time since 2008. Baker also recorded a sack. Keeping with the linebacker theme and moving to Las Vegas, linebacker Raekwon McMillan recorded five tackles of his own during the Thursday night showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. The third-year linebacker was crucial in limiting the Chargers to 96 rushing yards and pushing the game into overtime. Although the Chargers pulled off the 30-27 win, McMillan provided a goal-line stop on second and goal with two minutes to go in overtime when Justin Herbert tried to run in the winning score. Herbert did so on the following play. Moving to New Orleans, a clash between the Saints and Kansas City Chiefs was in store. Two of the Saints' top-five tacklers were former Buckeyes, as Malcolm Jenkins recorded a season-high 12 and Marshon Lattimore made five. Jenkins also had a tackle for loss and Lattimore had a pass defended. Ohio State note: The four aforementioned Buckeyes defenders combined for 675 tackles, 14 sacks and 18 interceptions in scarlet and gray.

