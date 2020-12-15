BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 14

As mid-December approaches, so do the fantasy football playoffs and meaningful, competitive games. Although ‘The Game’ was canceled earlier last week, the Buckeyes have now set their sights on next week’s Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern. It was a jam packed week for several spectacular moments on the professional football field for Buckeyes alumni, including milestones, touchdowns and big plays. Here are several Buckeyes who had standout performances in Week 14.

This one’s for you, momma ‼️ @Lastname_Baker 💨💨💨



📺: KCvsMIA on CBSpic.twitter.com/DNbD3TV6uL — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 13, 2020

Jerome Baker As the Miami Dolphins contend for a playoff spot, their defense ranks second in fewest points allowed with just 18.8 per game. Jerome Baker has enjoyed a fine season, having totaled 89 tackles which stand as the second-most in his three-year career. Perhaps one of the biggest - and longest - of his career came Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was already faced with a third and long, but Baker made the next play even longer. Mahomes dropped back and faced pressure, turning to his right and running backwards. Baker chased down the quarterback, bringing Mahomes down inside the Chiefs' five-yard line. It was a sack for a loss of 30 yards, the longest in Dolphins history. The sack allowed the Dolphins favorable field position on the ensuing punt, and Miami scored a touchdown to take an early lead. Baker finished with eight tackles and 2.5 sacks on Sunday, including three quarterback hits. Ohio State note: Baker recorded seven sacks in his Buckeyes career, including 1.5 at No. 14 Oklahoma in 2016 when he also returned a 68-yard pick six.

Chase Young The No. 2 overall pick and Ohio State's single-season sacks record holder continues to build his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chase Young seemingly did it all against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and was consistently applying pressure to quarterback Nick Mullens. All in one half, Young recorded a sack, a forced fumble and a 47-yard scoop and score as a result of another 49ers fumble. Young finished the Washington Football Team's 23-15 win over the 49ers with six tackles, including two for loss. The rookie also had two passes defended, proving that when he wasn't terrorizing the 49ers in the pocket, he was also batting passes away. Left on the slate for Young and the Football team include Russell Wilson and Seattle, Teddy Bridgewater and Carolina, and Carson Wentz/Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia. Young could very well become the fourth former Buckeye to collect Defensive ROY honors in the last five seasons (Joey Bosa 2016, Marshon Lattimore 2017, and Nick Bosa 2019). Ohio State note: Young recorded eight passes defended as a Buckeye, including two against No. 10 Wisconsin in the 2019 Big Ten Championship game.

The first of many



Congratulations to @TheTerry_25 on surpassing 1,000 receiving yards on the season! pic.twitter.com/JV6F0zPxz3 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 13, 2020

Terry McLaurin surpasses 1,000 receiving yards Enjoying a breakout season, captain McLaurin caught two passes for 24 yards against the 49ers. Those 24 yards pushed McLaurin over the 1,000-yard mark, as he now sits with 1,001 on the season. The second-year receiver has emerged as a primary target for Washington Football Team quarterbacks. McLaurin has caught at least 61 yards in 10 games this season. Ohio State note: McLaurin joins Terrelle Pryor (2016) and Michael Thomas (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016) as recent former Buckeyes to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a single season in the last five years.

Nick Vannett catches his first touchdown of the season The most recent Buckeyes tight end who was drafted found the end zone for the first time in 2020. Nick Vannett, who was a third-round selection in 2016, had 10 catches and 75 receiving yards entering Sunday. He caught four passes for 20 yards against the Carolina Panthers, and scored one of the Denver Broncos' four touchdowns. With 1:33 in the second quarter, Vannett took a pass from quarterback Drew Lock two yards for his first touchdown since Dec. 23, 2018, when he played for the Seattle Seahawks. Ohio State note: Vannett caught 55 receptions and six touchdowns in his four seasons with the Buckeyes, which are tied for ninth- and 10th-most in program history, respectively.

Dwayne Haskins returns to the field After a span of over two months, a Buckeyes quarterback got back under center. Haskins entered Sunday's game near the end of the second quarter after Alex Smith suffered a leg injury, which later was specified as calf tightness. Haskins completed seven passes for 51 yards, and his 58.3% completion was his second-highest of the season. In the event Smith cannot return to Washington's next game against Seattle, head coach Ron Rivera said Haskins "will be ready." Ohio State note: Haskins recorded completion percentages higher than 61.5 in all but four of the 22 games in which he played as a Buckeye, including three games of over 82.9% as a starter in 2018.

How firm thy friendship https://t.co/VBkibcDlhL — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 13, 2020

Several Buckeyes rack up yardage J.K. Dobbins made his way back to the Buckeye state and scored one of the Baltimore Ravens' five rushing touchdowns on Monday night. Dobbins' one-yard run in the third quarter extended the Ravens' lead, and later in the fourth quarter he was counted on again for a two-point conversion that he punched in while getting hit by a Browns defender. Ezekiel Elliott also returned to the state of Ohio as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Elliott rushed 12 times for 48 yards as the Cowboys earned their fourth win of the season. The former Buckeyes rusher was seen holding up 'O-H' to fans in the stands. Another former Ohio State running back had an honorable game. Carlos Hyde, who handled much of the rushing duties for the Seattle Seahawks in Chris Carson's absence several weeks ago, took off for 66 yards across a team-high 15 carries. While 'The Game' this weekend was canceled, one cannot forget one of the legendary plays in its history from a player who also performed well. Carolina Panthers H-back Curtis Samuel rushed for 22 yards and caught 68 more in the Panthers' road win over the Denver Broncos. Michael Thomas continued to do Michael Thomas things. The Saints receiver caught eight passes for 84 yards in his team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.