BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: NFL Week 10

Football fans had to tune in on Sunday to get their Buckeyes football fix in due to the cancellation of the Maryland game. Nonetheless, those in scarlet and gray still showed out. Additionally, several former Buckeyes were involved in roster movement this week. The Minnesota Vikings released offensive lineman Pat Elfein on Saturday and he was claimed on waivers by the New York Jets on Monday, while the Buffalo Bills elevated linebacker Darron Lee from the practice squad to the main roster and he recorded a tackle on Sunday. Ted Ginn Jr. is still without a team after getting released by the Chicago Bears on Nov. 4. Here are your Buckeyes standouts for Week 10.

Malcolm Jenkins It was difficult not giving Jenkins his own section last week after his interception against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But a repeat performance solidifies the 12-year veteran a spot this week, and at the top of the list to boot. Prior to last week's pick, Jenkins hadn't snagged an interception since late November in 2018. Riding with some momentum, the former All-American stood guard in the New Orleans secondary. On San Francisco's first offensive drive of the second half, quarterback Nick Mullens fired a pass up the middle on a third-and-12 play and Jenkins looked as if he was the intended receiver. Jenkins ran to his left and took the ball nine yards as he swung possession back in the Saints' favor. The former Ohio State safety also had a crucial 0.5 tackle for loss earlier in the game as he stopped 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon on fourth and one with 1:55 left in the second quarter. Jenkins finished with five tackles and two passes defended during New Orleans' victory, and his presence in the secondary will be even more important going forward as Saints and former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will miss the next several weeks due to multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung. Ohio State note: As a Buckeye, Jenkins caught an interception in back-to-back games three times (Sept. 16, 2006 - Sept. 23, 2006, Oct. 21, 2006 - Oct. 28, 2006, and Oct. 4, 2008 - Oct. 11, 2008).

DaVon Hamilton The rookie defensive lineman on the Jacksonville Jaguars has appeared on this list before, and he returns with several career firsts now under his belt. Just three weeks removed from tallying a career-high eight tackles, Hamilton recorded the first sack of his career against the Green Bay Packers. With 0:44 remaining in the second quarter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked for a receiver and Hamilton breezed passed offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and made the sack from the passer's blind side. Hamilton made a total of four tackles on Sunday, and three of which came on plays that allowed two yards or less. He also defended a pass intended for wide receiver Davante Adams for the first such stat of his career, as well. Ohio State note: Through the first nine games of his NFL career, Hamilton has recorded 28 tackles, which ties his career-high as a Buckeye in 2019.

Jordan Fuller The list continues with a string of defenders, and a welcome return for another member of BIA. Fuller, who had been dealing with a right shoulder injury that saw him spend time on injured reserve, was activated prior to the Los Angeles Rams game against the Seattle Seahawks. Former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson was the rookie's task in his first game back since Oct. 11. Fuller made his first play with 5:39 in the second quarter as he brought down wide receiver Tyler Lockett after the receiver made a 39-yard catch. The sixth-round draft pick also was on the opposite end of a 19-yard catch by D.K. Metcalf, as the original call was an incompletion but was changed upon review. Fuller's third and final tackle of the game came when Wilson ran for 14 yards on a third and two with less than two minutes to go in the game. Despite the yardage on the plays in which Fuller was involved, Wilson was held to 248 passing yards, which are the second-fewest of his standout season so far. It was also the first game of 2020 in which Wilson did not have a passing touchdown, and Fuller and the Rams prevailed over their NFC West foes. Ohio State note: Fuller was a two-time captain as a Buckeye, and earned Academic All-American recognition in three-consecutive seasons from 2017-19 in addition to being a First Team All-Big Ten safety his senior year.

Terry McLaurin A mainstay on this list, McLaurin balls out each week no matter who is slinging him the football. While McLaurin's 2020 has been all the while impressive, Football Team quarterback Alex Smith made a truly remarkable return to the football field after sustaining compound fractures in his right leg in addition to infections post-operation. Smith went through a total of 17 surgeries since November of 2018, and took the field for the first time since then a few weeks back on Oct. 11. On Sunday, Smith made his first start since suffering his injuries two years ago, and McLaurin was a big reason why the 14-year veteran led all quarterbacks in passing yards with 390. McLaurin caught Smith's second pass of the game on the first drive of the game against the Detroit Lions, a gain of 19 yards. He also ran for 27 yards on an end-around play with 4:47 in the first quarter, marking the longest rush of his career. In the game's final quarter, McLaurin caught three passes for 48 yards, and could've had more if three more passes didn't go incomplete and two more that saw penalties negate the result of the play. Despite making several big catches, McLaurin did have a fumble during Sunday's game. He made a catch for three yards with 1:21 in the second quarter, but Lions linebacker Jamie Collins forced McLaurin to lose possession of the football. McLaurin's 95 receiving yards led the Football Team and were 10th-most for a receiver this week as he continues his impactful season for a Washington team that remains in the hunt in the NFC East despite holding a 2-7 record. Ohio State note: McLaurin is not credited with a rushing attempt in any of his four seasons at Ohio State, and all 1,251 yards from scrimmage came from his 75 career receptions, according to College Football Reference. BONUS: McLaurin holds the Ohio State program record for longest touchdown catch in a Big Ten championship game with an 84-yard reception in 2017.

Additional Buckeyes defensive standouts Jerome Baker: four tackles Vonn Bell: three tackles, two passes defended, two QB hits Cameron Heyward: two tackles, two QB hits Dre'Mont Jones: five tackles Marshon Lattimore: five tackles Jeff Okudah: three tackles, one tackle for loss Denzel Ward: five tackles