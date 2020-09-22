BuckeyeGrove - Pro Buckeyes standout performances: 2020 Week 2

Football season is getting into full swing, and the National Football League completed its second week of the 2020 season. Soon, Ohio State will join in the fun and compete in its own football season. For now, Buckeye football can be found in the pro ranks. While there were Buckeyes in action, some suffered injuries in what was a rash of players getting banged-up across the NFL.

RELATED: Around the NCAA: Week 3 Here are several Buckeyes who were of note during Week 2.

The injury bug bites the Buckeyes It wasn’t just former Ohio State players who suffered injuries this early into the season. Former Penn St. running back Saquon Barkley is feared to have a torn ACL and miss most, if not all, of the season. Raheem Mostert, former Purdue Boilermaker, is also believed to have a sprained MCL but will likely return sooner. As show below, here are several Buckeyes who have suffered injuries so far this season.

Notable NFL Buckeyes injuries Player Team Injury Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers Torn ACL Parris Campbell Indianapolis Colts Knee; PCL Malik Hooker Indianapolis Colts Torn Achilles Corey Linsley Green Bay Packers Thumb Dre'Mont Jones Denver Broncos PCL sprain Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints High ankle sprain

Mike Vrabel Sure, 'performances' can be tied with playing. But coaches influence a football game, also. Vrabel, who spent 1993-96 in scarlet and gray and is the current Buckeyes career-sacks leader with 36, begins year-three at the helm of the Tennessee Titans. After leading the Titans to their first AFC Championship game since 2002, Vrabel has narrowly escaped a start worse than what 2-0 currently shows. Tennessee took down the Denver Broncos during Week 1 last week, and a go-ahead field goal with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter salvaged a game against Jacksonville in which the Titans led by 14 multiple times this week. Entering the final quarter, the Titans were ahead 30-17 and allowed two touchdown passes to Gardner Minshew with 7:25 remaining. Despite earning two first downs on the next drive and only taking 1:49 off the clock, the Titans buckled down defensively and the Jaguars to 14 yards on their responding drive. Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal to put his team ahead, and Vrabel's defense applied pressure to the Jaguars, forcing an 11-yard scramble and two no huddles. That sequence resulted in a Titans interception to seal the win. Vrabel and the Titans have won their two games by a combined five points, and are off to the team's best start since winning the AFC South in 2008.

Terry McLaurin The Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin connection is running rampant in the NFL. While the Washington Football Team lost 30-15 to the Arizona Cardinals, McLaurin was the most-targeted receiver in a game that also featured Cardinals standout DeAndre Hopkins. McLaurin caught seven passes for 125 yards. RELATED: BIA Ep. 45 - How does the schedule stack up? While he was shut out during the first quarter, McLaurin made his first catch with 10:49 left in the first half and was good for 25 yards. The second-year receiver was found on the next play for another nine yards, and helped extend a drive that lasted 5:37, but still resulted in a punt. The lone Football Team receiving touchdown came with 12:20 in the fourth quarter and was caught by McLaurin for 24 yards. Three of McLaurin's eight catches came in the final quarter of the game. McLaurin has 186 receiving yards this season, eighth-most in the NFL, and his 113 yards after catch are the second-most.

Jeff Okudah led the Detroit Lions in tackles with seven in his first-career NFL game. (Scott Stuart)

Jeff Okudah The first Ohio State cornerback to earn unanimous All-America honors made his NFL debut against the Green Bay Packers. Okudah had a challenging introduction going up against Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the threat of Aaron Jones. Okudah led the Lions in tackles with seven, which already tops his collegiate career-high of six set against Florida Atlantic in 2019. RELATED: Predicting the Big Ten's final-week matchups Veteran Aaron Rodgers likely looked to capitalize on Okudah’s rookie debut. The Lions allowed 240 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions as the Packers completed 60% of their passes. A debut against a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback likely isn't the favorable start, and Okudah's young career will continue to be tested on the road as he and the Lions travel to Arizona next week.

Chase Young is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 2.5 after the first two weeks of the 2020 season. (Scott Stuart)