BuckeyeGrove - Priority Buckeyes target Jordan Hancock says he has made up his mind

Jordan Hancock , who is one of the most coveted cornerbacks in the nation, revealed on Twitter today that he's made his decision.

With nearly two months having gone by since Ohio State's last commitment in the 2021 class, Buckeye fans may not have to wait much longer for good news to arrive on the recruiting trail.

Now, I have indeed seen prospects say this in the past before on social media, only to come back and say they decided which restaurant they are going to go to or something non-recruiting related.

With this situation, however, I do not get the impression that Hancock is trolling.

Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell reported after Hancock decommitted from Clemson on Tuesday that he will decide soon. Hancock has also been posting a lot of pro-OSU content recently as he tweeted out an Ohio State edit yesterday and asked Buckeye Nation to show him some love as well.

Several 2021 commits, such as Jaylen Johnson, Reid Carrico and TreVeyon Henderson, have tweeted at Hancock over the past 24 hours, as well as former Buckeye Jeff Okudah.

Hancock retweeted all of those posts.

As for what specific date Hancock will reveal his decision, that remains to be seen. He may drop a list of his top schools and let fans know what date he'll be announcing his choice, or he may opt not to tease it and commit out of the blue.

Whenever the rising senior out of the Peach State does decide, however, the general consensus in the recruiting industry is that Ohio State will be his choice. 16 FutureCast predictions have been submitted in favor of the Buckeyes on Hancock's Rivals profile page to this point.

