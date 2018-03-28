COLUMBUS, Ohio – It has been a journey for offensive lineman Isaiah Prince since he joined the Buckeyes as a much-heralded four-star recruit in the class of 2015.

By his own admission, the senior-to-be has had his fair share of ups-and-downs with the Buckeyes during his Ohio State career.

Prince is not trying to run from his past however, he sees it as an opportunity to make himself better and advance his own game as new challenges await him this season. He does recognize that it has been a journey as he gets ready to enter his third year as a starter and first-year at a new position.

"I don't even know how to explain it," Prince said on Wednesday after practice. "My first year starting obviously, having my ups-and-downs, I think that year taught me the most in my career. I went on to my next year, last season, and just took those things that I learned from the season before and tried not to think so much on games and just play as hard as I can. Obviously, the transition to left tackle is just another goal that I am trying to accomplish in my career."