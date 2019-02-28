INDIANAPOLIS – It has been a long journey for Ohio State offensive tackle Isaiah Prince that led the former five-star lineman from highly-rated recruit to a highly challenging 2016 season all the way to the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine.

After a disastrous game against Michigan in 2016 against current Dallas Cowboy Taco Charlton, Prince put in the work and cleaned up his technique and put together two solid seasons at right tackle for the Buckeyes. Prince earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 (coaches) and ends his Ohio State career with 41 starts and played in every game during his four-year run with the Buckeyes.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be very important for Prince as he meets with teams throughout the league as he looks to solidify his draft status and make that huge jump from college star to NFL player.

Check out what Prince had to say on Thursday as he met with the media.