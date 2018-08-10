COLUMBUS, Ohio – It has been a bumpy journey at Ohio State for offensive lineman Isaiah Prince as he gets ready to enter his senior season with the Buckeyes.

Prince came into the program as one of Ohio State's most decorated recruits coming out of Greenbelt (Md.) only to see his star fade after a tumultuous 2016 season. Now Prince is a veteran leader of the offensive line and ready to compete and bring the line along with him.

"I used to have a fake fan page about me, 'Isaiah Prince sucks' and I was like, 'Geez, that is pretty crucial' I am a kid just learning, that was my first year starting as a sophomore and learning as I went along," Prince recalled last month during Big Ten Media Days after a less than optimal start to his career on the line in '16.