COLUMBUS, Ohio-- It was a strange first seven games of the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Glaring problems all over the field, but somehow ended up undefeated going into their game against Purdue with no running game and a shaky back seven.

The Buckeyes struggles finally caught up to them in the eighth game as they were beaten badly on both sides of the ball in a 49-20 defeat at the hands of the Boilermakers. After the loss, Ohio State right tackle Isaiah Prince addressed his teammates in a locker room in the form of a life lesson.

"I could just see the looks on everybody's faces in the locker room," Prince said. "Everybody was a little disappointed in themselves. We lost and at Ohio State, we are not used to losing, but that's a part of life. Life is adversity, you gonna get hit, you got to get back up. There's no point in pouting about it, crying about it. You got hit, we lost, you can't go back in time to change it, so the only thing that we can do is fix the mistakes and focus on what we do in the future."