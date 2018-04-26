It has been a journey for Ohio State center Billy Price, starting as a defensive recruit, moving to offensive guard and then center, winning the Rimington Award for his efforts, getting injured at the NFL Scouting Combine and now to today, being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round with the number 21sr overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Price joined the Buckeyes as a defensive lineman coming out of high school, but most recruiting experts felt that he might find his way to offense, a belief that became a reality early in Price's career with the Bucks.

It did not take long for Price to show that was the correct decision as he became a fixture on the offensive line, starting in a school record 55 games, breaking Luke Fickell's consecutive starts record of 50.

Price earned his first first-team All-American honors after the 2016 season and then moved to center to replace current Minnesota Vikings center, Pat Elflein, and went on and earned his own award for the nation's top center.

There were some high hopes going into the NFL Scouting Combine for Price when it came to the bench press record. It was not meant to be however as Price was injured early into his lift and it would be later learned that he suffered a pectoral injury.

That setback did not turn off many teams when it came to Price and it only takes one to make NFL dreams come true.