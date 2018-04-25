COLUMBUS, Ohio – The NFL Draft starts on Thursday evening and the eyes of the football world will descend upon Dallas and the three-day event that will welcome the newest group of rookies to the league, once they sign their deals of course.

There is no shortage of former Ohio State players who will be waiting over the seven rounds to hear their names called. For players like Denzel Ward, the wait will be short with the Ohio State corner projected as a top-half of the first-round type of player.

But what about guys like Sam Hubbard and Billy Price. Each have been projected in the first round at various times. Price was seen as the first center to come off the board before the NFL Scouting Combine and then Price suffered a pectoral injury and that created concern for the draft watchers.

For Hubbard, he is an intriguing prospect that projects as an end of the first-round type of player or maybe an early second round player. Make no mistake however, Hubbard won't be around for long in this draft.

The Buckeyes will have more than a handful of players drafted with guys like Tyquan Lewis, Jalyn Holmes, Jerome Baker and Jamarco Jones all looking like certain draftees. But, it only takes one team to like a player and guys like Damon Webb, J.T. Barrett, Marcus Baugh and Chris Worley all will be near their phones over the three-day event.

Tracy Sprinkle, Michael Hill and Erick Smith may or may not hear their names called during the draft, but they will almost assuredly will hear from their agents as undrafted free agent deals are handed out all three should be in a camp, as a draftee or an UFA as teams hold rookie camps.