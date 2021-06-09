Previewing Ohio State's June 9th camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second time this week the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on the campus of The Ohio State University will be busy with top high school talent from across the nation as camp is back in session. It will be the third of six camps for the month of June and will be split into two sessions with a lineman session in the morning and everyone else going in the afternoon. A couple of the names will be on carryover from the Tuesday event while several others will be in for Wednesday only.

IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate will be finishing up his visit after going through some of the drill work on Tuesday. Tate is a 2023 receiver who is ranked as the No. 48 player in the nation by Rivals.com and is a four-star. Tate holds no shortage of offers, including one from Ohio State and already went through some of the paces with Brian Hartline on Tuesday. Tate is on campus with his father.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) running back Richard Young made his way into Columbus too late to go through any drill work on Tuesday but will be on campus for the Wednesday event. Young is the No. 25 player in the nation for the class of 2023 and is a four-star. He is sitting with 30-plus offers already, including Ohio State and will be one of the most pursued players in the entire class of '23.

A top class of 2022 defensive end will be on campus with Opa Locka (Fla.) four-star Shemar Stewart will be on campus for an unofficial visit. He is ranked as the No. 36 player in the class of 2022 and already holds an Ohio State offer. He will not be easy to miss at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds and it is an absolute lock that defensive line coach Larry Johnson will be ready to put the talented player through the paces. Stewart has a top-10 with the Buckeyes making the cut but has no official visits reported at this time, so a positive camp experience could be a good thing for all parties.

Staying on the defensive line, class of 2023 defensive tackle Keith Sampson will be on campus as well, and likely in the same group with Stewart. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder hails from New Bern (N.C.) and holds more than a dozen offers. Ohio State is one of those offers and this camp will be a good chance for the Buckeyes to size up the talented tackle. Sampson does not have a Rivals.com ranking yet but that should change soon as we get closer to a junior season.

Every camp is going to have a crew of quarterbacks and class of 2024's Adrian Posse is slated to be in town for this event. The Miami (Fla.) quarterback places at Monsignor Pace and checks in at 6-foot-4, 209-pounds. Ohio State has not offered as of yet, but the Buckeyes only have one reported offer out for the entire class of '24, Posse would love to be the second.