Previewing Ohio State's June 8th camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tuesday's Ohio State camp will be the second camp of the 2021 cycle and the Buckeyes will have no shortage of talent on display at the WHAC. Last week's camp was full of surprises as several players not on our radar showed up and five players ended up leaving the camp with offers, four from the class of 2023 and one from the class of 2022. Could we see something similar for the first of two camps this week? We take a look at a few of the names that we are expecting to see on Tuesday.

Hero Kanu will be part of the PPI Recruits International Tour, bringing top players from Europe to the United States, touring several campuses and gaining exposure for prospects that normally would not be seen under traditional methods. Kanu already holds more than 20 offers, including one from Ohio State and while he is not part of the Rivals250 as of Tuesday morning, don't be surprised if the defensive tackle moves up in the upcoming ratings update. The 6-foot-5, 293-pounder calls Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) home at this point but originally hails from Germany. There will be several other prospects as part of the PPI tour and don't be surprised to hear about several other players over the course of the day.

IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate will also be on campus on Tuesday and the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder is already a top-50 player nationally and a major target for just about everyone with close to 30 offers to date. Tate originally is from the Chicagoland area before making his way to Bradenton (Fla.). Ohio State just recently landed a Chicago wideout in the class of 2022, picking up Kaleb Brown.

The running back competition should be incredible with a pair of top 2023 backs on campus with Treyaun Webb and Richard Young. Webb is from Jacksonville (Fla.) and hails from the same school that produced current Buckeye Marcus Crowley and recently departed Buckeye Shaun Wade. The 6-foot, 188-pounder is listed currently as an athlete but has put up big numbers both rushing the ball and as a receiver. Richard Young is also out of the state of Florida, but from the Gulf Coast, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) to be exact. Young is an imposing back at 6-foot-1, 201-pounds and has the frame to carry even more weight. He has broken the 30-offer plateau, including one from the Buckeyes and we learned a month ago on our Southern Swing that Young is very interested in the Buckeyes.

A final name is offensive lineman Joshua Padilla out of Huber Heights (Ohio). The Buckeyes are one of 13 offers for Padilla at this point as the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder could be a candidate to be one of the first commits for the class of 2023 and a great visit could go a long way. The Buckeyes have done very well recently in Southwest Ohio and are considered heavy favorites to land Padilla.