Preview: What Ryan Day's thinking about ahead of Ohio State's spring game

Ohio State's spring practice is nearly complete. The Buckeyes will complete their schedule with its annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Here's what Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is thinking about ahead of the game 12 p.m. Saturday.

Freshmen, newcomers face Ohio Stadium for first time

Across the board, Ryan Day's leading an Ohio State team in a much different place than it was when it last took the field at Ohio Stadium. It's experience is in a much different place than it was a year ago, whether it's at quarterback and running back with one year of C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson, or at cornerback with Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke, combined with a new scheme from new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles along with a completely revamped defensive coaching staff. It's been a good spring, Day feels. It's been an exciting spring, a challenging spring. But some things never change. For each of Ohio State's early enrollees, whether they are a freshman or transfers like Chip Trayanum and Tanner McCalister, it will be their first time playing in Ohio Stadium, something that can rattle a player, Day knows. "Typically, early on, they get a little nervous in the first time out there, but they settle back into their training," Day said. "And that’s what we always say: ‘Always revert back to your training,’ when you are in environments like that of high stress," Some players struggle when those stadium lights come on for the first time, Day said, and it's something that the program tries and helps with. But for the most part, the head coach said, the newcomers go back to how they were in practice, adapting to the new atmosphere without hesitation. For Day, it's one of the reasons why he and his coaching staff will make Saturday's scrimmage as game-like as possible, enforcing tackling for the first time since the 2018 spring game “I think it’s the right thing to do to tackle in this game and play the game,” Day said. ”We still have a lot of young guys who still have to go out there and play football. We’re going to do that.” And that's something that can only lead to increased confidence down the road. "We call that competitive excellence: once you go out there, you are really able to do it," Day said. "When you do it, the more confidence you are going to have when you’re out there. I expect these guys to play with a lot of confidence out there and enjoy the day."

Who has stood out this spring?

No matter the spot on the roster, Day has seen a lot of competitive battles on either side of the ball. He's seen it between Ohio State's defensive ends and its offensive tackles, seeing wins on both sides. He's seen it on the interior of the line, with Donovan Jackson, Matthew Jones and Luke Wypler lining up against players like Taron Vincent and Tyleik Williams. He's seen it on the perimeter, watching Brown and Burke, Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson, and Ryan Turner and Jyarie Brown battling it out against the Buckeyes' wide receiver rooms, what Day called "fist fights every day," seeing a lot of confidence from the defensive back unit. "If you can get open against those guys, you can get open against a lot of guys in the conference," Day said. "And if those guys can cover our wide outs, then that’s a good sign for them." Throughout spring, Day's watched Ohio State build depth, setting the Buckeyes up for success when it takes the field for the first day of fall camp in August. "I think it’s just good to get out there and play, just see what we got. I think that we’re building depth," Day said. "I think there’s guys that are going to have to step up when you lose two first rounders on the perimeter like that. It’s significant. When you lose Nick Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford, those are a big four guys you have to replace, Jeremy Ruckert at tight end. There’s five. That’s about half the offense that you have to replace. But I think the guys who have had the opportunity to step into those roles have done a nice job. "I think this is just the next step in the journey. Once we get to that first practice in August, that’s practice 16. But any time you go out there and play the game, it’s an opportunity for evaluation." Day said he's been pleased with the starters on the offensive line, along with the depth and dominance the defensive line has shown. The Ohio State head coach also said the corners have gotten "better and better," while he praised linebacker Tommy Eichenberg for his "really good spring," playing fast and decisive in Knowles' new scheme.

What worries Day ahead of the end of spring practice?

Day does have some concerns as spring practice comes to a close. His main focus is on his depth at the offensive line, something he said Ohio State had last season, but he doesn't have yet. "We have to find at least eight or nine guys that we feel good about putting into the game, which we felt good about last year," Day said. "We had that depth and we were able to roll guys. Really, we have had that for a couple of years. I don’t know if we have that right now this spring, and that’s a bit of a concern." Day realizes that Ohio State has three offensive linemen coming in from the 2022 class in George Fitzpatrick, Tegra Tshabola and Avery Henry joining the team over the summer and that "a couple of the guys we were counting on to have big springs were out." But that doesn't change his predicament, especially with how developmental the position is. "When you don’t have the full 15 practices of spring as an offensive lineman, it hurts. There’s nothing you can do about injuries. You just have to keep working through," Day said. "That combined with the three of the guys that are coming in this summer. So I think as we start to get into the preseason, we’ll feel a little bit better about that depth and have 16 guys on scholarship there. But the development of those younger classes will be critically important to continue to build. "I feel really good about six or seven of them. We just have to keep building, trying to get eight, nine." Day also mentioned the lack of game-ready safeties available as a concern with Josh Proctor not 100% — even though the head coach said he will be participating in the thud period of the spring game — and Lathan Ransom not available until summer, and the departures of Bryson Shaw and nickel Lejond Cavazos to the transfer portal.

How to watch

Here's how you can watch Ohio State's spring game: Date: Saturday, April 16 Game time: 12 p.m. Stadium: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 97.1 The Fan

Here's what you need to know