BuckeyeGrove - Preview: Ohio State takes on Cleveland State in final noncon tune-up

Despite returning 82 percent of its scoring from a season ago, Cleveland State has just one player averaging double-digit scoring this year, with 6-foot-7 freshman forward Jayson Woodrich –– a native of Beachwood, Ohio, –– hitting 10 points per game on the button despite playing fewer than 20 minutes per contest.

In his second season as head coach, former California guard Dennis Gates leads a Cleveland State team that is No. 305 out of 311 teams in scoring this season, as the Vikings are averaging just 53.5 points per game.

The Vikings have had quite a tough go of things to start the COVID-plagued 2020-21 season, dropping back-to-back contests to MAC opponents to open the year, a 70-61 loss to Toledo on the first of the month before Sunday’s 101-46 beatdown in Athens, Ohio.

It might be hard not to for Chris Holtmann and No. 22 Ohio State (4-0) though, as Cleveland State (0-2) enters Columbus winless and coming off the heels of a near-60-point shellacking at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats last weekend.

Ohio State men’s basketball is down to its final nonconference tune-up before diving head first into Big Ten competition against Purdue next week, but the Buckeyes won’t want to look past an in-state opponent on Sunday.

Aside from their scoring output, the Vikings also rank No. 300 or lower in the nation in assists per game (8.5), 3-point shooting percentage (.213) and overall field goal percentage (.322).

Holtmann may not have been high on his team’s defensive capability this season, but on paper, it appears the Buckeyes may be on the verge of a showcase on that end of the floor unless Cleveland State proves its most recent performances faulty.

But the Vikings are no juggernaut defensively either, having allowed a Division I record 40-0 run to the Bobcats last week, and ranking among the nation’s 20 worst teams in scoring defense, giving up 85.5 points per game.

All signs point to a game in which the Buckeye bench may be cleared quite early on, although Ohio State hasn’t exactly dominated every nonconference opponent it faced in the first three games.

UMass Lowell gave the Buckeyes all sorts of trouble in a game Ohio State seemed likely to control from pillar to post before tip, edging out a nine-point win despite trailing in the second half.

But Ohio State will be fresh off a nail-biting win against its first real test of the season on the road at Notre Dame, a gutsy performance in which the Buckeyes closed the Fighting Irish out 90-85 with several clutch plays down the stretch.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell had the headlining performance, scoring 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and continues to emerge as a star for the Buckeyes in his second season. But the Buckeyes will be without Liddell indefinitely, as the team announced Friday that the Illinois native is suffering from a non-COVID related illness.

RELATED: Liddell out indefinitely with non-COVID related illness

Liddell isn't the only one putting it numbers for Ohio State though, as four Buckeyes are averaging at least 12.5 points per game this season, something that hasn’t been done through a full season in Columbus since Evan Turner, William Buford, Jon Diebler and David Lighty did it in 2009-10.

On Sunday, a big early lead will likely allow Buckeye fans to get a more extended look at the progress of second-year 6-foot-10 center Ibrahima Diallo and freshmen Zed Key and Eugene Brown, although the latter two have played considerable minutes in the earlygoing.

Key may actually start the game for the Buckeyes in Liddell's absence, and eyes will continue to be on Harvard transfer forward Seth Towns, who could potentially see some limited action for the first time within the next month or so.

Ohio State and Cleveland State are scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.