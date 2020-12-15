BuckeyeGrove - Preview: No. 20 Ohio State travels to Purdue to open up Big Ten play

With three weeks of basketball under its belt, Ohio State enters Big Ten play undefeated. Yet it seems that there are more questions than answers for the No. 20 Buckeyes. Chris Holtmann’s squad is set to take on Purdue (4-2) on Wednesday night, but its Big Ten opener will take place without the Buckeyes’ leading scorer and rebounder, E.J. Liddell, who is being evaluated on a "day-to-day basis" with a non-COVID illness. Ohio State’s struggles to find consistency without Liddell (who was averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game) were on full display Sunday against Cleveland State. The Buckeyes shot just 40 percent from the field and were out-rebounded by a winless Vikings team coming off a 55-point loss to Ohio University. Entering West Lafayette, the demand for an interior presence like Liddell jumps to a much higher level. “Certainly, in a more perfect world you’d like to have some more games under your belt and maybe a little bit more game experience against similar competition to the Big Ten," Holtmann said on Tuesday. "I think we’ll find out here. I think that’s what these early games are.”

Purdue rotates between two primary big men: 6-foot-10 junior Trevion Williams and 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey, the tallest player in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers rank No. 16 nationally in terms of average height. This is a team that will play through its big men in the post and attack the boards on every play. Purdue holds a top-30 offensive rebound rate nationally, and Edey and Williams are combining to snatch 14.6 rebounds per game through six games. Freshman Zed Key and senior Kyle Young will primarily be tasked with limiting Purdue's massive duo, though both Buckeyes face significant size limitations when matched up with Edey and Williams. “There’s no question, I think that’s a significant challenge for us, particularly with a man down-- the depth across our front line," Holtmann said. "We’ll learn a lot. I think we’re gonna really have to stay out of foul trouble, I think we’re gonna have to be really smart about that.” It isn’t just Purdue’s intimidating size that stands out, however. Matt Painter surrounds his paint forces with capable shooters all over the court. Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic is shooting 19-for-36 from beyond the arc this season, and as a team, the Boilermakers are knocking down 37.8 percent of their attempts from distance. This edition of Purdue is similar to countless others under Painter-- it will play inside-out basketball and force Ohio State to simultaneously defend the post and its array of outside shooters. “It’s now become a part of their system, and what they’re recruiting to, and how they prioritize it," Holtmann said of Purdue's collection of big men. "So I think it’s attractive for guys of that size to say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna be a featured part of the Purdue system.’” That doesn’t mean Ohio State’s first Big Ten opponent is invincible. In fact, Purdue has lost both of its games against power-conference competition. It fell flat against Clemson and allowed Miami to make a miraculous 20-point comeback. In its losses, Purdue hurt itself in two clear ways: turnovers and foul trouble. Painter’s group turned the ball over a combined 36 times in its two losses, and both Clemson and Miami found ways to limit the impact of Edey and Williams by getting the big men into early foul trouble and eventually fouling one (or both) out.

Purdue Losses in 2020 Opponent 3-point shooting TO Edey/Williams stats Clemson 9-21 22 Edey: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 4 TO, 3 PF, 21 MIN

Williams: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 2 TO, 5 PF, 18 MIN

Miami (FL)

4-25 14 Edey: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 4 TO, 5 PF, 14 MIN

Williams: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 2 TO, 5 PF, 23 MIN

