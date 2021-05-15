The beginning of June cannot arrive soon enough for high school prospects across the nation.

Over a year has gone by since the moratorium on recruiting visits began, but the dead period will indeed come to an end in just over two weeks. Ohio State's staff will certainly have their hands full as targets in the 2022 and 2023 classes will be on campus almost every single day of the month.

In the piece below, we do an in-depth breakdown of the official visitors that the Buckeyes will play host to in the coming weeks. We also list the sophomore prospects who are confirmed to be visiting Columbus next month as well.