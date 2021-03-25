BuckeyeGrove - PREVIEW: Buckeyes host Iowa, Maryland for first home series since 2019

For the first time in 685 days, the Buckeyes will play baseball at Bill Davis Stadium.

Ohio State is set to host its first home series of the season and first since May 11, 2019, and will welcome Iowa and Maryland beginning on Friday.

The three programs will compete in a round robin with the Buckeyes playing Iowa Friday and Saturday, then Maryland Sunday and Monday. The Buckeyes unveiled the Bill Wells Baseball Team Suite and an expanded, totally renovated player locker room on Tuesday.

Head coach Greg Beals said that his team has a lot to work on and will find their routines in Columbus.

“When you’re on the road it challenges you a little bit because you don’t have your cages, you don’t have your facilities, it’s a little tougher,” Beals said Monday. “Coming back home this week, we got to dig into our routines and help our hitters get into a comfort zone, be able to relax a little bit and be their best.”

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that attendance policies for remaining regular-season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions. The Ohio State Department of Athletics said it “will work internally and with Columbus Public Health to formalize appropriate attendance figures,” but doesn’t anticipate any changes to existing policies before home events this weekend.

ALSO: Ohio State baseball notebook: March 23

The Buckeyes are coming off a series loss at Rutgers last weekend, but earned a 4-1 win Monday to keep their spirits high as they come home. Their 6-6 record has Ohio State tied for sixth in the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State starting pitchers spun terrific outings against the Scarlet Knights, yet only redshirt-junior lefty Seth Lonsway earned a decision, which came in a 2-0 loss Sunday in which the lone hit he allowed was a first-inning, two-run home run.

Junior right-handed pitcher Garrett Burhenn got last weekend started with five innings of two-run ball. Burhenn struck out eight Rutgers batters while limiting walks to zero.

“I got a lot of confidence in Garrett when he’s on the mound,” Lonsway said Sunday. “He’s just a workhorse and I know he’s going to keep competing his butt off, so I’m excited to watch him the rest of the season go the distance.”

As a whole, the Buckeyes pitching staff is tied for the second-best opponent batting average in the conference with .230, and their 126 strikeouts are just one fewer than leading Indiana. Ohio State’s 4.36 earned-run average is also fifth-best in the Big Ten.