BuckeyeGrove - PREVIEW: Buckeyes host Iowa, Maryland for first home series since 2019

PREVIEW: Buckeyes host Iowa, Maryland for first home series since 2019
For the first time in 685 days, the Buckeyes will play baseball at Bill Davis Stadium.
Ohio State is set to host its first home series of the season and first since May 11, 2019, and will welcome Iowa and Maryland beginning on Friday.
The three programs will compete in a round robin with the Buckeyes playing Iowa Friday and Saturday, then Maryland Sunday and Monday. The Buckeyes unveiled the Bill Wells Baseball Team Suite and an expanded, totally renovated player locker room on Tuesday.
Head coach Greg Beals said that his team has a lot to work on and will find their routines in Columbus.
“When you’re on the road it challenges you a little bit because you don’t have your cages, you don’t have your facilities, it’s a little tougher,” Beals said Monday. “Coming back home this week, we got to dig into our routines and help our hitters get into a comfort zone, be able to relax a little bit and be their best.”
The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that attendance policies for remaining regular-season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions. The Ohio State Department of Athletics said it “will work internally and with Columbus Public Health to formalize appropriate attendance figures,” but doesn’t anticipate any changes to existing policies before home events this weekend.
The Buckeyes are coming off a series loss at Rutgers last weekend, but earned a 4-1 win Monday to keep their spirits high as they come home. Their 6-6 record has Ohio State tied for sixth in the Big Ten Conference.
Ohio State starting pitchers spun terrific outings against the Scarlet Knights, yet only redshirt-junior lefty Seth Lonsway earned a decision, which came in a 2-0 loss Sunday in which the lone hit he allowed was a first-inning, two-run home run.
Junior right-handed pitcher Garrett Burhenn got last weekend started with five innings of two-run ball. Burhenn struck out eight Rutgers batters while limiting walks to zero.
“I got a lot of confidence in Garrett when he’s on the mound,” Lonsway said Sunday. “He’s just a workhorse and I know he’s going to keep competing his butt off, so I’m excited to watch him the rest of the season go the distance.”
As a whole, the Buckeyes pitching staff is tied for the second-best opponent batting average in the conference with .230, and their 126 strikeouts are just one fewer than leading Indiana. Ohio State’s 4.36 earned-run average is also fifth-best in the Big Ten.
Offensively, Rutgers challenged Buckeyes batters. Their team batting average of .230 ranks in the bottom-half of the conference, while their 122 strikeouts are the most.
“We need to get into an offensive routine, and we need to up the quality of our at-bats,” Beals said Monday. “We’re gonna pitch the ball pretty good; we pitched the ball tough this weekend against a pretty good offensive team. The offense needs to get in there.”
Freshman Kade Kern, who started all three games at Rutgers in center field versus his Opening Day spot in right, will bring a six-game hitting streak into the weekend and leads the Buckeyes with a .355 batting average. Kern reached in all four plate appearances Monday, knocking three hits while driving in two runs and walking once.
Junior third baseman Nick Erwin knocked a base hit in the first two games of the series, and three of his last four, including two multi-hit games. After Saturday’s tough 6-5 loss in 11 innings at Rutgers, Erwin said he liked the competitive fight his teammates and he gave to battle back and extend the game.
“I thought [Rutgers] threw the ball really well. They commanded both sides of the plate very well; they weren’t afraid to come in,” Erwin said Saturday. “I think part of it was us, part of it was you got to give credit to them. They did a good job and they executed their game plan really well.”
|Player
|Year-position
|Statistics
|Accolades
|
Ben Norman
|
RSSR-OF
|
.308 BA, 3 HR, .615 SLG%, 5-5 SB-ATT(T1 B1G)
|
2020 Academic All-Big Ten, only Hawkeye to start every game in 2019
|
Matthew Sosa
|
RSSR-3B
|
.324 BA, .444 OBP, 0 BB
|
2x First Team All-South Coast Conference at ELAC in 2017-18
|
Trenton Wallace
|
RSJR-LHP
|
26 K (3rd B1G), 1.00 ERA (1st B1G), .119 O/BA (2nd B1G)
|
Big Ten Pitcher of the Week March 24
Iowa, which split a two-game set with Ohio State two weekends ago in Minneapolis, will bring a 4-7 record with its ballclub. The Hawkeyes are tied for eighth in the conference, and dropped back-to-back games against Nebraska to lose their last series.
Redshirt-junior LHP Trenton Wallace, who tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout baseball against the Buckeyes on March 12, earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors Wednesday. Wallace heads a Hawkeyes pitching staff that is fourth in the conference with a 4.26 ERA and .232 opponent batting average.
Come time to play Maryland, though, its Terrapin bats may have warmed up. The Terrapins’ 74 runs are second-most behind Michigan atop the conference leaderboard.
The Buckeyes haven’t played Maryland since 2019, and the Terrapins sit seventh in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record. Maryland has won three of its last four games, including a series win at Penn State last weekend.
|Player
|Year-position
|Statistics
|Accolades
|
Randy Bednar
|
SR-RF
|
.326 BA, 10 RBI .431 OBP, 3-3 SB-ATT
|
2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-B1G, 2019 Second Team All-B1G
|
Benjamin Cowles
|
JR-SS
|
.371 BA (10th B1G), 7 HR (2nd B1G), 1.000 SLG
|
Big Ten Player of the Week March 16
|
Jason Savacool
|
FR-RHP
|
2.28 ERA, .202 O/BA 11 K
|
2x Big Ten Freshman of the Week March 24 and 10; only FR in nation w/ 2 CG
Three Terrapins have driven in at least 10 runs, and junior shortstop Benjamin Cowles is tied for second in the Big Ten with seven home runs, behind redshirt-sophomore third baseman Chris Brito, who bashed two longballs last weekend.
Maryland’s pitching offers intrigue more so than its offense. While the Terrapins’ 5.44 ERA is fourth-worst in the Big Ten, their 111 strikeouts are third-most and 34 walks are the fewest. True freshman RHP Jason Savacool has made just three starts at the collegiate level, but two have gone all nine innings as he’s the lone first-year pitcher in the country with as many complete games.
The Buckeyes will throw the first pitch to kickoff their first home series of the season at 5:05 p.m. Friday against Iowa. Probable starting pitchers have yet to be announced, while all games will be streamed on BTN+.