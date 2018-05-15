DALLAS – While the Buckeyes are still trying to figure out the direction they want to go with the quarterback position in 2019, they have already extended an offer to a 2021 quarterback out of the Lone Star State with Preston Stone. Ohio State is not alone in identifying Stone as a rising target with almost two dozen other schools coming to the same conclusion, with offers.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder out of Parish Episcopal School had the opportunity to watch his older brother, Lindell, go through the process before selecting Virginia. The younger Stone is trying to take all of this in stride and is appreciative of all of the attention that he is receiving now.

"It has been a really fun experience, it is really the situation that I have been trying to put myself in my whole life, that is what I have been working toward ever since I was little," Stone said. "It is really fun and really exciting."

Stone is listed as a dual threat quarterback and last season, as a freshman, he threw for 2,937 yards with 29 touchdowns against seven interceptions. As a runner, Stone ran 82 times for 216 yards and four scores. Stone prides himself on trying to have a complete all-around game.

"I try and be the best passer, but I can also hurt defenses with my legs," Stone said. "If the play breaks down, I like to take confidence in myself and the ability to run. But also trying to get guys the ball. That is the whole point of being a quarterback."

Offers have come in from the in-state schools like Texas and Texas A&M, Big Ten schools like Michigan and of course Ohio State, as well as schools like Notre Dame, Harvard and Virginia.

The Ohio State offer is less than a week old, and it was one that Stone took special notice of.

"It was surreal because Ohio State has always been one of those powerhouses that you love to watch while growing up," Stone said. "They are always in the running for the Big Ten title. Especially this early in my recruiting process, to just know they are interested in me and had faith in me to come play for them, it was surreal."

It is obviously too early for the young quarterback to be coming up with any lists of favorite schools. National Signing Day for the class of 2021 (either December or February) is several years off and Stone really is only in the opening chapters of his recruiting saga, not nearing a conclusion.

Ohio State is still a school that Stone is 'definitely very interested' in.

What is going to be the most important when it comes time to make that decision in the distant future?

"When it comes time to make a decision it is going to come down to the best balance between academics and football," Stone said. "When I have to make my decision, what I want to do is fall in love with the school first before I even take a look at football. It is going to come down to the coaching staff and the facilities and just the overall feel of the place."