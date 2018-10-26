COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Over the past few seasons, Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik has instilled an undeniable confidence and culture throughout a program that struggled to gain traction in his first three years behind the bench with the Buckeyes.

The last two have been dominant years, eclipsing 20 wins and reaching the NCAA Tournament each season with last year ending with a Frozen Four appearance for the first time in 20 years before losing to eventual champion Minnesota-Duluth.

With the return of an experienced group along with some skilled newcomers, the expectations are sky-high for the Buckeyes from the mainstays on the team, all the way down to the newcomers and freshman on the team.

Freshman forward and Trenton, Michigan's Quinn Preston is one of the newcomers for Ohio State this season and notices that with the success that Ohio State has had over the last two seasons, there is pressure felt to add to that success with other teams constantly trying to tear you down.

"Obviously, (expectations) are high," Preston said. "The pressure is on every night, every day in practice. We have to come in and work and be our best. We're gonna get everyone's best game all year round, so we just got to make sure we are ready every night and bring our best."

Preston spent the last few seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL), America's junior league, defining his skills and skating before committing to play at The Ohio State University.

With the year that Ohio State put together in the reaching the Frozen Four, it excited Preston to work as hard as he could in his final season in Dubuque and be ready for a whole new level of hockey come the following year.

"Last year, obviously they had a really good year," Preston said. "Playing juniors was really exciting knowing that I was coming here this year. So, I just really tried to bring it there and carry it over, just really knowing that your going to have to bring it everyday of the year."

Making the jump for the USHL hockey to Division I NCAA hockey is not one that you simply take in stride and the fact that Preston has found a spot in the lineup this early and amongst an experienced group says a lot about his skill set and work ethic.

Even though Preston has yet to register a point in the first four game of his college career against Arizona State and No. 16 Massachusetts, he is happy with his performance within the team with three wins in their first four games.

"It's definitely a lot of fun, it's a new experience," Preston said. "It took a little adjusting, but I'm really enjoying my time here, so far. I'm really excited for the future and how we are starting out here."

Preston isn't the only freshman that is impressing to the point of seeing the ice right away. Defenseman Ryan O'Connell and forwards Gustaf Westlund and Matthew Jennings have all seen early ice time edging out seasoned players.

Rohlik sees the push from the young players as a good development as it sparks inner competition between the roster and giving the players the power to decide which lineup would be the best option with their play in practice and in games.

"We've sprinkled in a lot of new guys, off and on here in the first four games and I think you are going to see that continue," Rohlik said. "We have some great competition, both up front, on the blue line and in the nets and I think that's good competition. It brings different energy. You saw four totally different lines on Saturday as you saw on Friday. I think our energy was raised by just a few different guys in the lineup and I think you'll see that continue."

Rohlik also said that with such a talented roster and recent success, the Buckeyes have to be make sure that complacency can't creep into their mindset at any point of the season and overcome their work ethic or they will get beat on any given weekend series and the youth movement with Preston and others helps sharpen that mindset.

"As soon as you get complacent as an individual or complacent as a team, you're gonna get passed up," Rohlik said. "That's our approach and that's what we got to continue to do."

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes look to avoid complacency when facing the No. 15 Bowling Green Falcons in the Schottenstein Center Friday night at 7:00 p.m. before traveling to Slater Family Ice Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio for Game two that will also start at 7:00 p.m.