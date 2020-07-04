BuckeyeGrove - Preseason superlatives: True freshman most likely to be future star

The stars of Buckeye seasons to come are already in Columbus, Ohio, even if they play little more than a supporting role this year.

Ohio State's top-two 2019 recruits, Garrett Wilson and Zach Harrison, may have been only fourth on the team in receptions and fifth in sacks, respectively, but even that level of production as true freshmen was enough to convince many that the pair will be stars on either side of the ball as quickly as this season.

But Ohio State's 2020 class is ranked 16 spots higher than its predecessor in the national landscape, boasting two more five-stars and over 700 more recruiting points than the '19 class. What Ryan Day and company are hoping that means is the group will produce even more studs and standouts that will fuel potential championship campaigns of the future.

Which player in this year's freshman class is most likely to turn that high school hype into bona fide production at the collegiate level? That's the topic we discuss in today's edition of our preseason superlatives series, where we make our picks for which new Buckeye will make the most surefire star.

But before you check out our selections below, consider taking a look at yesterday's debate, where we went over which backup could have the most impact on the 2020 season.



