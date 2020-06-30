BuckeyeGrove - Preseason superlatives: Most underrated receiver

Ohio State hasn’t produced a first-round NFL Draft selection at the wide receiver position since Ted Ginn in 2007, but that could all change in the years to come.

The past two Buckeye recruiting classes at the position have helped build up a veritable war chest of top-flight talent in the receiver room for several seasons to come. Third-year wide receivers coach Brian Hartline helped bring in two five-star receivers in 2020 with Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, while Gee Scott Jr. and Mookie Cooper were top 60 overall prospects in their own right.

But with the increase in depth comes the possibility that other talented players could be looked over by the general public. For example, four-star wideout Kamryn Babb was a top 200 recruit in the class of 2018, but after suffering multiple season-ending knee injuries, the masses may have forgotten about his potential.

Babb isn’t the only Buckeye wide receiver that we feel might not be getting their due ahead of the 2020 season, though. In the first part of our preseason superlatives series, we take our picks for the most underrated receiver on the Ohio State roster.