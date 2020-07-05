BuckeyeGrove - Preseason superlatives: Most threatening conference opponent

Preseason superlatives: Most threatening conference opponent
No conference opponent came within single digits of defeating Ohio State in 2019, but that was somewhat of an anomaly.Before last year, the Buckeyes had lost a game to a Big Ten team in each season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news