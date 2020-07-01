BuckeyeGrove - Preseason superlatives: Most intriguing defensive back

Preseason superlatives: Most intriguing defensive back
All eyes will be on the Ohio State secondary at the beginning of the new season, perhaps more so than any other unit on the team, and it won't be without reason.The group has a lot to prove after t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news