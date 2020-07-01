 BuckeyeGrove - Preseason superlatives: Most intriguing defensive back
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 10:10:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Preseason superlatives: Most intriguing defensive back

The Ohio State secondary might be the most scrutinized unit on the team heading into 2020.
The Ohio State secondary might be the most scrutinized unit on the team heading into 2020. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Staff
Staff

All eyes will be on the Ohio State secondary at the beginning of the new season, perhaps more so than any other unit on the team, and it won't be without reason.The group has a lot to prove after t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}