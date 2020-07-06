BuckeyeGrove - Preseason superlatives: Defensive player with highest NFL ceiling

It's no secret that Ohio State's track record with producing NFL talent is a major factor that attracts the nation's top-rated recruits to the program.

With three Buckeyes drafted in the first round of this past draft, the Buckeyes overtook USC for the most players drafted in opening round, running the total tally to 84.

Depending on how things shake out, a Buckeye could be the first overall pick in the next draft, if Justin Fields' 2020 season helps him surpass Trevor Lawrence and Penei Sewell in the eyes of NFL scouts. But all three Buckeyes taken in the first round in April came from a defense that finished No. 1 in yards allowed per game.

As a lot of talent departs, who left on the Ohio State defense has the highest ceiling for future NFL stardom? That is the topic we tackle on the final edition of our preseason superlatives series today.