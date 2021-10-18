Preseason Poll Reactions: Ohio State in middle of strong Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The AP Preseason Top 25 is here. Ohio State heads into the 2021-22 season as the No. 17 team in the country, the Buckeyes' highest ranking since the 2013-14 season. Ohio State finished the 2020-21 season at No. 7, spending seven weeks in the top 10, including three straight weeks — from Feb. 8-22 — at No. 4. Here's some takeaways from the preseason poll for Ohio State.

The Big Ten is in good shape

Ohio State is one of five teams from the Big Ten in the top-25 at the start of the 2021-22 season along with No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Purdue, No. 11 Illinois and No. 21 Maryland, the most of any conference. This part of it makes sense. In the final poll of the 2020-21 season, the Big Ten had five teams in the top 25: No. 2 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 8 Iowa and No. 20 Purdue. Maryland enters the poll after being unranked for the 2020-21 season, finishing 17-14 with a 9-11 record in conference play. Ohio State's first game against a Big Ten team ranked in the preseason top-25 won't come until Jan. 30 on the road against Purdue.

Speaking of schedules...