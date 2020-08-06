BuckeyeGrove - Preseason Coaches Poll unveiled

It is beginning to feel a lot like football, even if we are not sure if a season will start and more importantly, finish.

Teams are starting fall practices this week. Ohio State hits the fields on Thursday with its first practice after learning that it will start the season two days earlier than most programs with a Thursday night game at Illinois.

With the Power Five all dropping their schedules, it is time for some of the major “preseason” rankings to come out and that starts today with the Amway Coaches Poll.

Ohio State finished third in the 2019 rankings after its loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, one of the two semifinal games of the College Football Playoff.

With a Big Ten-only schedule, the Buckeyes will still face several teams in the preseason top-25 with Penn State coming in at No. 7, Michigan coming in at No. 15 and Iowa coming in at No. 23. Based on the unbalanced schedule, Ohio State will not draw Wisconsin (12th) or Minnesota (18th) in the regular season.