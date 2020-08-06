 BuckeyeGrove - Preseason Coaches Poll unveiled
Preseason Coaches Poll unveiled

The Buckeyes are one of the favorites to make the College Football Playoff provided we get to that point
Kevin Noon
It is beginning to feel a lot like football, even if we are not sure if a season will start and more importantly, finish.

Teams are starting fall practices this week. Ohio State hits the fields on Thursday with its first practice after learning that it will start the season two days earlier than most programs with a Thursday night game at Illinois.

RELATED: Quick thoughts on Ohio State's revised schedule

With the Power Five all dropping their schedules, it is time for some of the major “preseason” rankings to come out and that starts today with the Amway Coaches Poll.

Ohio State finished third in the 2019 rankings after its loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, one of the two semifinal games of the College Football Playoff.

With a Big Ten-only schedule, the Buckeyes will still face several teams in the preseason top-25 with Penn State coming in at No. 7, Michigan coming in at No. 15 and Iowa coming in at No. 23. Based on the unbalanced schedule, Ohio State will not draw Wisconsin (12th) or Minnesota (18th) in the regular season.

2020 Preseason Coaches Poll 
Rank Team Points

1.

Clemson (38)

1589

2.

Ohio State (17)

1555

3.

Alabama (4)

1495

4.

Georgia

1345

5.

LSU

1330

6.

Oklahoma

1315

7.

Penn State

1199

8.

Florida

1176

9.

Oregon

1164

10.

Notre Dame

1012

11.

Auburn

898

12.

Wisconsin

887

13.

Texas A&M

807

14.

Texas

703

15.

Michigan

687

16.

Oklahoma State

524

17.

Southern Cal

521

18.

Minnesota

494

19.

North Carolina

415

20.

Utah

241

21.

Central Florida

232

22.

Cincinnati

229

23.

Iowa

204

24.

Virginia Tech

143

25.

Iowa State

135
