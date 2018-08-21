Last week we took a look at our predictions for the Big Ten East and the Big Ten West and now we are turning our attention more towards individual players with the naming of our All-B1G teams.

This is far from a scientific poll as we just took the input from Kevin Noon, Andy Anders and Cameron Thompson to come up with the first and second teams for the Big Ten as we are closing in on just a matter of days before the start of college football. But it is also a good baseline of who people should be watching for not only on the Ohio State roster but across the conference landscape as we get closer to football season.



We start today with the offense.