LOS ANGELES-- Ohio State's offense exploded against Maryland, Michigan and Northwestern.

Few expected the Buckeyes to rack up 62 points against the nation's No. 1 defense in the Wolverines, and hanging 45 on a Pat Fitzgerald-run Northwestern club is nothing to sneeze at.

"So much of it goes back to what those guys have done protecting for [redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins] and also the guys on the perimeter, creating space and winning their one-on-one matchups," coach Ryan Day said. "He doesn't have to hang on to the ball, the ball gets out of his hands on time. Rhythm of our passing game is critical."

Tuesday in the Rose Bowl the Buckeyes play a Washington squad ranked sixth in scoring defense. Drawing from experiences against Michigan, Ohio State feels up to the challenge.