BuckeyeGrove - Prep Report: Turrentine and Carrico carry offenses

With a decent number of high school seasons underway across the country, Ohio State commitments are starting to make waves and compete for championships with their respective high school teams.

In a new weekly piece, BuckeyeGrove’s Andy Anders and Joseph Hastings will be collaborating to bring you the latest on how the Buckeyes’ prospects are performing.

This weekend saw big games from several recruits, including four star 2021 safety Andre Turrentine and four star linebacker Reid Carrico.

Andre Turrentine: Ensworth high school, Turrentine’s home, lost a 30-28 heartbreaker to Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Turrentine broke multiple tackles on a 78-yard scoring dash off a screen pass in the first quarter en route to a 102-yard receiving performance.

Reid Carrico: Carrico’s stats for this week only feature his performance on offense. While the borderline Rivals100 linebacker’s defensive stats weren’t reported, he was a force as a running back as he rushed for 172 yards on just 16 carries. Carrico also hit paydirt once in Ironton’s 41-0 victory over Rock Hill as the Fighting Tigers are now 4-0 this season as well.

Jaylen Johnson: Johnson continued his stellar senior campaign against DuPont Manual on Friday. The product out of La Salle High School recorded a couple of pass breakups and a trio of forced fumbles in his team’s 17-7 victory. He also had eight tackles as his team recorded their third win of the season.

Gabe Powers: Another future Buckeye linebacker who carried the load on offense a couple of days ago was Gabe Powers. The No. 16 overall junior in the nation rushed for 67 yards on 11 rushes in Marysville’s (3-1 in 2020) 31-0 shutout against Thomas Worthington. Powers also had his team’s lone reception of the night.

Dasan McCullough: Blue Valley North scored 42 points against Blue Valley Southwest on Thursday, with one of their touchdowns coming on a 28-yard reception from McCullough. He also had a nasty hit in his team’s season opener victory, which you can watch HERE.

Michael Hall: The sixth-ranked defensive tackle in the nation was out for his game on Friday night with an undisclosed injury. Even with Hall out, Streetsboro won 49-28 against Cloverleaf to improve their record to 4-0 on the season.

Tegra Tshabola and Jyaire Brown: Tshabola and Brown notched a victory in Ohio with their Lakota West squad toppling Fairfield 21-7. Brown, a cornerback, was key in stymying Fairfield's passing attack, and put the Firebirds up 14-7 in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard scoring run.

Jayden Ballard: Washington High School is now 3-1 on the year after a 28-10 win against St. Benedictine. During Friday’s home conference victory, top-20 wide receiver Jayden Ballard hauled in three catches for 39 yards.

CJ Hicks: After Hicks pieced together one of the best performances of any Ohio State commit last week with 13 tackles, three sacks and a pick six, the five star 2022 linebacker continued dominating as Archbishop Alter picked up a 48-0 win against Carroll Friday.

Bennett Christian: Christian’s offense isn’t heavily focused on throwing the ball, so the Peach State tight end didn’t put up eye-popping numbers on Friday. He reeled in one catch for 13 yards in Allatoona’s 21-6 victory over Kennesaw Mountain. The Buccaneers are now 3-0 on the season.

Ben Christman: Christman helped guide Revere to a 28-14 win over Twinsburg, landing the Patriots at 2-1 on the season.

Donovan Jackson: Jackson’s Episcopal team lost handily to Port Lavaca Calhoun 34-14 to open its season.

Not all Buckeye commits are fortunate enough to be playing games. Along with those that have already had their seasons canceled or are waiting until October, three star cornerback Jantzen Dunn’s home county in Kentucky was listed as “critical” by the governor’s office and as a result his high school’s matchup with Central was canceled.

Keep an eye out for BuckeyeGrove’s high school recap piece every Sunday.